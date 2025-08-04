International Clouded Leopard Day: On the edge of survival

On August 4, people across the world pause for a rare animal – one that few have seen in the wild. International Clouded Leopard Day shines a light on this elusive species, encouraging awareness, education, and action to support its conservation.

Clouded leopards live in dense forests across Asia. They’re not actually leopards. They are a unique kind of wild cat with big teeth, short legs, and beautiful markings. They move through trees like squirrels and vanish into the shadows when people approach.

Clouded leopards are facing serious threats. Their forest habitats are rapidly disappearing, fragmented by roads, farms, and expanding cities.

Poachers target them for their teeth, bones, and fur, while others capture them for the illegal wildlife trade. As these pressures grow, their numbers continue to decline.

Purpose of Clouded Leopard Day

International Clouded Leopard Day began in 2018. It was launched by two zookeepers, Lauren Amos and Dan Kem, at a zoo in the UK. They wanted more people to take notice of the species and care about its future.

Since then, dozens of zoos and wildlife groups have joined in. They hold events, share facts online, and raise money for conservation.

The idea caught on fast. The more people who hear about clouded leopards, the better their chances of survival.

Discoveries about clouded leopards

Over the last year, scientists have made big discoveries about clouded leopards. One 2025 study mapped 18 key wildlife corridors across Asia. These corridors connect scattered forests and let the cats move freely.

Without them, clouded leopards could end up stuck in shrinking patches of land. The same study warned that climate change might destroy over 40% of their habitat.

In Borneo, another study showed that many protected zones don’t line up with where the animals actually live. Researchers suggested focusing on high-risk areas instead. That shift could protect more forest and store millions of tons of carbon.

Range and genetic diversity

In India’s Manas National Park, scientists used camera traps to estimate how many clouded leopards were present. After 11,000 trap-nights, they found only 12 cats. That’s about 1.7 leopards per 100 square kilometers, and that is not a healthy number.

Another surprise came from Tibet. In past studies, cameras captured clouded leopards in a part of China where they weren’t expected. That discovery extended their known range by nearly 1,000 kilometers. It also raised questions – how many more places are they hiding?

And then there’s the genetic problem. A study showed low genetic diversity in both species. Inbreeding weakens future generations. Conservationists now want better breeding plans and tech to help keep the species strong.

How you can help

Everyone can make a difference. Share information about clouded leopards. Learn more about them and start conversations.

Support zoos and wildlife centers that care for these cats. If you are able, make a donation – every bit helps.

Watch a documentary, visit a zoo that’s involved in breeding programs, or sign petitions pushing for stronger forest protection.

Choose products that don’t contribute to deforestation. Small actions, when added together, can have a big impact.

Honoring Clouded Leopard Day

Clouded leopards play a big role in keeping forests healthy. They are top predators, which means they help control the number of smaller animals like deer, monkeys, and rodents. When prey populations stay balanced, the entire ecosystem works better.

Plants grow without being overgrazed, and other animals can find food and space to live. If clouded leopards disappear, this balance breaks down.

Overpopulation of prey can lead to damaged forests, and that affects many other species too – including humans who depend on forests for clean air, water, and climate control.

International Clouded Leopard Day is more than just a yearly celebration. It’s a global reminder that this species is in trouble and needs attention.

We still have the power to change what lies ahead for the clouded leopard. Through local conservation efforts and global partnerships, we can protect forest habitats and ensure they have the room they need to thrive. Time remains – and so does hope.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–