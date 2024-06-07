Internet addiction impairs brain function in teenagers

Adolescents grappling with internet addiction face significant alterations in their brain function, which could precipitate further addictive behaviors and developmental challenges.

A recent study spearheaded by researchers from UCL has illuminated the profound effects of excessive internet use on young minds, particularly those between the ages of 10 and 19.

This decade-long study, from 2013 to 2023, scrutinized the findings from 12 articles that collectively examined 237 adolescents officially diagnosed with internet addiction.

Internet addiction impacts brain function

Internet addiction, characterized by an uncontrollable urge to engage online despite adverse consequences, can disrupt an individual’s psychological well-being and interfere with their social, academic, and professional lives.

Using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), researchers observed the brain’s functional connectivity – or how different regions interact – both during rest and while performing tasks.

The experts noticed a pattern of both increased and decreased activity in the default mode network, which is active during rest.

More alarmingly, there was a significant reduction in connectivity within the executive control network, which is critical for active thinking and decision-making.

Consequences of altered brain function

These neurological changes can manifest as addictive behaviors and a decline in various aspects of cognitive and physical abilities, including intellectual capacity, coordination, mental health, and overall development.

“Adolescence is a crucial developmental stage. The brain’s susceptibility to internet-related compulsions during this period – like relentless mouse clicking or media consumption – can have dire consequences,” noted Max Chang, a lead author and MSc student at the UCL Great Ormond Street Institute for Child Health.

Chang highlighted some of the potential behavioral and developmental repercussions for adolescents, such as difficulties in maintaining social relationships, dishonesty about online activities, and disruptions in normal eating and sleeping patterns.

Global concern over internet addiction

With the increasing availability of smartphones and laptops, internet addiction is a burgeoning issue worldwide.

In the UK alone, individuals spend an average of over 24 hours online each week, with many acknowledging their compulsive use of the internet.

Additionally, a report by Ofcom indicates that more than 60% of the UK’s 50 million internet users perceive their online habits as having a detrimental effect on their personal lives, often causing tardiness or neglect of responsibilities.

Combating internet addiction in adolescents

“While the internet offers undeniable benefits, it becomes problematic when it starts to impinge on our daily routines,” noted study senior author Irene Lee.

She recommends that adolescents impose sensible limits on their internet use and become informed about the psychological and social effects of excessive online engagement.

Chang is optimistic about the implications of their findings for treating and preventing internet addiction. “Our research could help physicians better understand and address internet addiction in adolescents,” he said.

Treatments might target specific brain regions or involve psychotherapy and family therapy to tackle the fundamental symptoms of internet addiction.

Moreover, educating parents about the signs of digital dependency could serve as a crucial preventive measure, helping them manage their children’s screen time and impulsive behaviors more effectively.

The study not only sheds light on the underlying brain changes caused by internet addiction but also underscores the necessity for proactive measures to mitigate its impact on adolescent health and development.

Impacts on mental and physical health

Internet addiction in teens extends beyond brain function alterations. It can severely impact mental health, leading to increased anxiety, depression, and social isolation.

Teens may develop poor academic performance due to excessive screen time interfering with study habits and focus. This addiction often disrupts sleep patterns, causing fatigue and difficulty concentrating during the day.

Physical health can also suffer, with increased risks of obesity and related conditions due to sedentary behavior. Additionally, excessive internet use can hinder the development of essential social skills, making it harder for teens to engage in face-to-face interactions.

Cyberbullying and exposure to inappropriate content are also significant concerns, potentially leading to emotional distress and a skewed perception of reality.

Overall, internet addiction can create a cascade of negative effects, impacting a teen’s holistic development and well-being, necessitating proactive measures to ensure balanced and healthy internet use.

The study is published in the journal PLOS Mental Health.

