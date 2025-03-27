Invasive pufferfish caught in the Adriatic raises safety concerns

Scientists and marine experts across the globe are on alert after discovering an invasive pufferfish in the northern Adriatic.

A recreational angler recently caught a male silver-cheeked toadfish (Lagocephalus sceleratus) measuring 20.6 inches and weighing 2.9 pounds. The fish was captured on May 13, 2024 at a depth of about 64.6 feet.

This unexpected catch marks the fourth confirmed record of this invasive fish in the Adriatic, sparking discussions about its impact on biodiversity, coastal tourism, and public safety.

The discovery is detailed in a report by researchers from the Institute of Oceanography and Fisheries and Juraj Dobrila University of Pula, including lead author Dr. Neven Iveša.

Invasive pufferfish reaches the Adriatic

The silver-cheeked toadfish fish is native to the Indo-Pacific and is known to be highly adaptable. Experts have identified it as a Lessepsian migrant, which means it traveled into the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal.

The strong bite of this invasive pufferfish can crack open hard-shelled prey, and in some cases, it has caused partial amputations of fingers. The fish’s flesh and organs carry tetrodotoxin, a substance that can be lethal when consumed.

Some Mediterranean communities have seen this species making up a growing portion of small-scale fishing hauls. Its muscular jaws can damage nets and lines, creating headaches for fishers who rely on consistent catches.

The researchers suggest controlling it through targeted removal and updated fishing practices. They noted that gear modifications might help reduce harm to native wildlife and protect the livelihoods of coastal communities.

Invasive pufferfish disrupts local species

The silver-cheeked toadfish has a reputation for munching on a wide range of organisms. Its diet can include bivalves, gastropods, and sea urchins.

The worry is that these feeding habits might change local food webs and interrupt natural balances. Warmer waters and certain currents in the Adriatic also appear to be improving the odds for these newcomers, raising concerns that they could spread even further.

“The presence of Lagocephalus sceleratus in the northern Adriatic is a clear warning sign of the species’ expanding range and potential ecological and economic consequences,” said Dr. Iveša.

“Proactive monitoring and management strategies are important to mitigating its impact on local marine biodiversity, fisheries, and public safety.”

Regulations and recommendations

Because tourism thrives on pristine coastal attractions, communities worry that sightings or injuries related to this fish might tarnish local beach culture. Even a handful of unfortunate encounters could leave a bad impression on visitors.

European Union policies address invasive species but tend to focus on freshwater and terrestrial ecosystems. Croatia lacks specific marine rules that target wild species like the silver-cheeked toadfish.

The researchers highlight the need for stricter enforcement of sales bans to keep this toxic fish from entering food markets.

They also advocate for training medical personnel, fishers, and tourism operators so they can handle any interactions or injuries efficiently.

Importance of public awareness

Locals in Croatian coastal towns have been asked to inform authorities if they catch or spot any silver-cheeked toadfish. The collaboration helps with early detection and better management of invasive species.

Fishing communities, diving schools, and coastal hotels play a role in gathering sightings. Citizen contributions have proven vital in tracking new arrivals and keeping tabs on any incidents.

Prompt action can head off more trouble. Strategies like reporting catches, improving public awareness, and enlisting citizen science groups all help slow the spread of this unwelcome visitor.

Authorities also recommend adjusting fishing seasons to match the invasive pufferfish’s breeding period. This step may minimize its spread and ensure the safety of recreational boaters and swimmers.

Invasive fish threatens ecosystem balance

Research teams are currently exploring the fish’s feeding habits and movements in newly invaded waters. Their ongoing work may lead to tools that help communities stay several steps ahead of shifting populations.

Croatia’s coastline faces unique pressures, yet it also holds a strong sense of community engagement. By blending local knowledge with scientific expertise, there is hope that this invasive pufferfish’s spread can be limited.

Stakeholders suggest that simple measures, like wearing sturdy gloves to remove a line-hooked puffer, can prevent injuries. They also advise posting warning signs at busy marinas if more fish appear.

The northern Adriatic’s encounter with the silver-cheeked toadfish signals a broader challenge shared by many Mediterranean regions.

This fish’s arrival highlights the importance of cooperation among researchers, local authorities, and the public to keep beaches safe and ecosystems healthy.

The study is published in Acta Ichthyologica et Piscatoria.

—–

—–