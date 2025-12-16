Invisible contrails inside clouds are quietly warming the planet

Aviation affects climate in ways that go far beyond fuel exhaust. Aircraft create high altitude clouds that quietly change how heat moves around Earth.

The white streaks seen across blue skies show only part of this impact. Hidden cloud changes play an equally important role.

Contrails add to climate warming

Airplanes release carbon dioxide when engines burn fuel, but that is only part of the climate impact. Flying high in the sky also releases water vapor and very small particles.

At high altitudes, air stays extremely cold. These cold conditions turn water vapor into tiny ice crystals that spread out and form long, thin clouds called contrails.

Contrails act like a blanket around Earth. Sunlight passes through, but heat escapes more slowly, which makes the planet warmer over time.

Flights meet cirrus clouds

High above Earth, thin cirrus clouds naturally form in very cold air. Airplanes usually fly at the same height where these clouds exist.

The air at that height holds more moisture than expected. Moist air makes it easier for ice clouds to form behind airplanes.

When planes pass through these cloudy areas, new contrails form inside the clouds instead of clear sky. The contrails blend into the clouds and become difficult to notice.

Hidden contrails are warming Earth

Researchers at Leipzig University studied contrails forming inside natural cirrus clouds. Earlier climate studies largely ignored such hidden formations.

The scientists measured climate effects from cloud embedded contrails for the first time. Satellite lasers revealed subtle cloud changes after aircraft passage.

The team’s analysis showed hidden contrails contribute about ten percent of visible contrail warming. Smaller share still adds measurable heat to Earth.

Contrails change cloud structure

Aircraft exhaust injects water vapor and soot into cold air. Ice crystals form rapidly around particles.

Crystal numbers increase while average crystal size decreases. Such microphysical shifts change cloud behavior.

Higher crystal numbers raise cloud optical thickness. Thicker clouds trap more outgoing heat. Embedded contrails slowly mix into surrounding cirrus. Visual distinction fades within hours.

Daytime and nighttime warming

Cloud warming depends on a balance between sunlight and infrared radiation. During the day, clouds can reflect incoming sunlight back to space, offsetting some of their warming effect.

At night, that reflective cooling disappears, leaving infrared heat trapped by clouds to dominate.

Most contrails embedded within clouds still lead to overall warming. Cooling during daylight hours is outweighed by stronger nighttime heating, with roughly four out of five cases resulting in a net warming effect.

How the energy balance shifts depends on the surrounding cloud conditions.

Confirming the effects of contrails

The experts matched aircraft flight paths with satellite laser measurements. Laser profiles captured cloud layers near flight altitude.

The researchers compared cloud regions disturbed by aircraft with nearby, unaffected areas, allowing them to isolate the influence of passing planes.

The analysis included around 40,000 aircraft-cloud encounters, providing a robust data set that strengthened the findings.

Local warming reached tens of milliwatts per square meter, and scaling these effects globally revealed a broader impact on the climate.

Air traffic dropped sharply during coronavirus restrictions. Fewer flights reduced particle input into upper air. Atmospheric background conditions shifted closer to natural levels and cloud responses changed.

Cooling effects appeared more often during reduced traffic, while warming signals returned as flights resumed. Such patterns confirm strong links between aviation density and cloud effects.

Global warming linked to contrails

Visible contrails already rank among the leading drivers of aviation’s climate impact.

Contrails embedded within clouds add a previously missing component, with global estimates placing their radiative forcing at roughly ten percent of that from visible contrails.

The effect remains significant, especially in regions with dense air traffic, led by Europe and the North Atlantic corridors.

Incorporating these cloud processes will sharpen climate models and improve assessments of aviation’s true climate footprint.

Reducing the climate impact of aviation

Some proposals have suggested routing flights through cirrus clouds to reduce warming, but the new findings cast serious doubt on that approach.

“Previously, there had been speculation that such contrails might in some cases even reverse the influence of cirrus clouds – meaning that the clouds would cool rather than warm,” said Dr. Matthias Tesche, senior author of the study.

“But we found no clear evidence for this. In other words, deliberately routing flights through cirrus clouds to reduce the climate impact of aviation is unlikely to work.”

Hidden contrails alter how aviation’s climate effects are tallied, and overlooking them leaves important gaps in the accounting.

“First, we now know that not only the visible contrails we see in the sky but also those that form within clouds need to be taken into account when assessing the impact of aviation on the climate,” said Dr. Torsten Seelig, the study’s first author.

“Second, it is clear that deliberately routing flights through cirrus clouds is not a suitable method for so-called ‘green flying’ – in other words, for reducing aviation’s impact by altering flight paths.”

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

Image Credit: Dr. Torsten Seelig, Leipzig University

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–