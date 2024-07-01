Article image
07-01-2024

Iron meteorites reveal unexpected metal distribution in solar system

Earth.com staff writer

The mysteries of the cosmos are as numerous as its stars, with astronomers and scientists relentlessly pursuing answers through iron meteorites and other clues.

Among the many enigmas is the elusive nature of our solar system’s formation about four and a half billion years ago.

Originally a swirling cloud of gas and dust centered around the sun, its exact structure has remained a matter of conjecture.

Peering through the cosmic veil

What might our early solar system, a protoplanetary disk, have looked like? While astronomers can harness the power of telescopes to examine distant protoplanetary disks, our own solar system’s infancy remains beyond our visual reach.

But space, in its vastness, has gifted us with certain clues in the form of meteorites – fragments that formed early in the solar system’s history and subsequently plunged through Earth’s atmosphere.

Unearthing secrets of iron meteorites

These meteorites, specifically iron meteorites, are akin to cosmic historians, their compositions narrating tales of the solar system’s inception. However, decoding these tales often leads to additional queries.

A recent paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, featuring insights from a team of planetary scientists from UCLA and Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, delves into this cosmic cryptic narrative.

The study found that iridium and platinum, refractory metals which are known to condense in high temperatures, were more abundant in meteorites formed in the outer (colder) solar disk at a distance from the sun. This discovery was puzzling. Logically, these metals should have formed closer to the sun, where temperatures were higher.

Could there have been a pathway that moved these metals from the inner disk to the outskirts?

The journey of meteorites

Most meteorites came into being within the first few million years of our solar system’s existence. Some, known as chondrites, are unmelted amalgamations of grains and dust left from the formation of planets.

Others experienced sufficient heat to melt while their parent asteroids were in process of creation. As these asteroids melted, the silicate and metallic parts separated due to their density difference, much like oil and water.

Presently, the majority of asteroids reside in a dense belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists theorize that Jupiter’s gravitational pull may have disrupted these asteroids, leading to collisions and subsequent fragmentation.

The remnants of these asteroids, when they fall to Earth and are recovered, are what we call meteorites.

Iron meteorites: Keys to our solar system’s past

Iron meteorites, specifically, come from the metallic cores of the earliest asteroids – making them older than any other rocks or celestial objects in our solar system.

The molybdenum isotopes contained within these iron siblings of ours, point to various locations across the protoplanetary disk where they were formed, subsequently giving scientists insights into the disk’s chemical composition.

Observations using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array in Chile has revealed many disks around other stars resembling concentric rings, akin to a dartboard.

These planetary disks, such as HL Tau, have physical gaps, rendering them incapable of creating a route that could transport refractory metals from inner to outer disk.

The study, therefore, suggests that our solar disk didn’t share a similar ring structure at the start. More likely, our planetary disk was akin to a doughnut, and the asteroids with metal grains rich in iridium and platinum metals migrated to the outer disk as it rapidly expanded.

Unveiling the doughnut theory

This doughnut theory led to another perplexing question. Following the disk’s expansion, why didn’t gravity pull these metals back into the sun?

The answer to that lies with Jupiter, according to UCLA planetary scientist Bidong Zhang. “Once Jupiter formed, it very likely opened a physical gap that trapped the iridium and platinum metals in the outer disk and prevented them from falling into the sun,” Zhang explained.

These metals were then incorporated into asteroids that formed in the outer disk, validating why meteorites formed there have much higher iridium and platinum contents than their inner-disk counterparts.

This is not the first time Zhang and his team have utilized iron meteorites to unlock cosmic secrets. They also used them to reconstruct how water was distributed in the protoplanetary disk.

“Iron meteorites are hidden gems. The more we learn about iron meteorites, the more they unravel the mystery of our solar system’s birth,” concluded Zhang.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2024/07/Iron-meteorites2.jpg
07-01-2024
Iron meteorites reveal unexpected metal distribution in solar system
2024/06/This-desert-moss-might-help-humans-live-on-Mars.jpeg
07-01-2024
This desert moss might help humans live on Mars
2024/07/Elenolic-acid.jpg
07-01-2024
Olives may be a powerful weapon in the fight against obesity
2024/06/trilobite-fossil_Gigoutella-mauretanica_credit-Arnaud-Mazurier_1.jpg
06-30-2024
Best-preserved trilobite fossils ever found shake up the scientific community
2024/06/seamounts_underwater-mountains_ocean-currents_1m-1.jpg
06-30-2024
Seamounts impact ocean circulation and climate in surprising ways
2024/06/Tropical-rains.jpg
06-30-2024
Tropical rains will shift northward in the coming decades 
2024/06/soundwaves.jpeg
06-30-2024
Soundwaves can be used to move objects
2024/06/gordonia-traquari_ancient-mammal_ct-scan_250-million-years-old_UEdinburgh_1m.jpg
06-30-2024
250-million-year-old fossil unveiled by modern scanning techniques
2024/06/Waste-leakage.jpg
06-30-2024
Tidal wave of trash: Waste leakage is an environmental disaster
2024/06/parvosuchus-aurelioi_ancient-crocodile-species_Matheus-Fernandes_1m.jpg
06-30-2024
Ancient crocodile-like reptile discovered in Brazil
2024/06/mars-moon-phobos_space-potato_NASA.jpg
06-30-2024
Stunning photo of Martian 'space potato' moon Phobos
2024/06/Mars-meteorites.jpg
06-30-2024
Mars is hit by basketball-sized meteorites almost daily
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved