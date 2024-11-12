Irregular bedtimes disrupt the well-being and behavior of children

Parents, take note – your child’s inconsistent bedtime routine could be the troublemaker behind their erratic emotions and behavior. And no, it doesn’t have to do so much with the quality or duration of their sleep, but more about the regularity of their sleep schedule.

This is according to the latest research paper published by the Grand team at Penn State College of Health and Human Development and Penn State College of Medicine.

The research shows that children who stick to a regular bedtime, falling asleep and waking up at the same time each day, have better control over their behavior and emotions, particularly during stressful situations or while collaborating with others.

Sleep and behavior patterns in children

The research was led by Adwoa Dadzie, a doctoral student, and her adviser Professor Orfeu Buxton. The team analyzed sleep and behavior data from 143 six-year-old children.

The information was extracted from the Penn State Intervention Nurses Start Infants Growing on Healthy Trajectories (INSIGHT) study.

When these kids were just newborns, their mothers received training in responsive parenting from the Penn State researchers. So, this study is longitudinal, which means the experts have been tracking the development of these kids for quite some time.

Training mothers in responsive parenting

Responsive parenting, in simple terms, means answering to a child’s emotional and physical needs in a warm, timely, and consistent way.

Earlier research found that training mothers in responsive parenting during their infant’s early years promotes healthy sleep habits and reduces childhood obesity.

Now, the latest analysis from the same study provides even more compelling proof of the benefits of regular sleep timing.

Bedtimes, behavior, and emotions

“Children who had consistent bedtimes were generally able to regulate their behavior and emotions,” explained Dadzie. “On the contrary, children whose bedtimes and sleep times were erratic showed more impulsivity and less control.”

The child’s sleep pattern was tracked using a monitor they wore on their wrist for seven days. The device kept a check on various sleep aspects. The data was then cross-checked with the child’s reaction to a frustrating task.

The task involved placing a toy the child chose in a transparent, locked box. The child was given a set of keys – none of which could unlock the box. Following this, the researchers kept an eye on how the child reacted and whether they displayed regulated or unregulated behavior.

Varying bedtimes and children’s emotions

Observing their behavior while decorating a picture frame with their parents was another important step of the study.

The findings? The more a child’s bedtime varied each night, the worse they regulated their behavior and emotions.

“Parenting matters. When parents create clear routines and respond timely and appropriately to their child’s needs, children show better outcomes in behavior regulation and even weight control,” said Professor Buxton.

Control over behavior and emotions

Between the year 2012 and 2014, the INSIGHT study set up an experiment on preventing childhood obesity.

The researchers engaged families with newborns and grouped them into two – a control group that was informed about child safety, and an intervention group that was educated on responsive parenting techniques.

Parents in the intervention group were taught how to respond during different infant behavior states like fussiness, alertness, drowsiness, and sleeping.

Bedtime and regulation of emotions

By the time these children turned three, they had lower body mass indices (BMIs) than the kids in the control group!

The targeted program did not focus solely on weight. It provided training on recognizing hunger and satiety signs in children, allowing the child to decide when they are full, and the establishment of routines and expectations around food, sleep, and behavior regulation.

When these children turned six and returned to the College of Medicine for evaluation, this current study on bedtime and behavior used data from their visit.

“The results clearly indicated that sleep regularity is crucial for fostering prosocial and age-appropriate behavior in children,” said Dadzie.

Responsive parenting matters

Remember, parents: you hold the key to your child’s healthy development. Even if you have hectic schedules that don’t allow for a consistent bedtime routine, you can still act responsively.

Set clear standards and bedtime routines, and respond promptly and suitably to your children’s needs, helping them regulate their emotions effectively.

With eight years of research on the INSIGHT project, the proof is all there: When parents are responsive, they raise healthier children.

The study is published in the Journal of Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics.

