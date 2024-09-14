Jupiter’s moon Io has a huge new volcano

Jupiter’s moon Io, the most geologically active spot in the solar system, has gained a dramatic new volcanic feature that has left scientists astounded by its scale and complexity.

Known for its constant volcanic eruptions, Io continues to challenge our understanding of planetary geology with this latest discovery.

NASA’s Juno mission

Recent high-resolution images captured by the JunoCam instrument on NASA’s Juno mission reveal a newly formed volcano. It is complete with multiple expansive lava flows and surrounding volcanic deposits, spanning an area of approximately 112 by 112 miles – an impressive addition to Io’s volatile surface.

This discovery not only marks the first close-up examination of Io’s surface in over 25 years, but also adds to the ever-evolving story of this dynamic moon.

The findings were presented this week at the Europlanet Science Congress (EPSC) in Berlin, offering exciting new insights into Io’s relentless volcanic activity.

Many changes discovered on Io

The newly spotted volcano is situated just south of Io’s equator in a region previously thought to be inactive.

While Io is well known for its intense volcanic activity, with hundreds of active volcanoes dotting its surface, images captured during NASA’s Galileo mission in 1997 revealed no evidence of volcanic structures in this particular area.

Instead, the region appeared as a smooth, featureless landscape, devoid of any signs of the violent geological processes that now define it.

Michael Ravine is the advanced projects manager at Malin Space Science Systems, Inc., the team responsible for designing and operating JunoCam for the NASA Juno Project.

“Our recent JunoCam images show many changes on Io, including this large, complicated volcanic feature that appears to have formed from nothing since 1997,” said Ravine.

Distinct characteristics of Io’s new volcano

The eastern side of the volcano is marked by a diffuse red stain, the result of sulfur vented by the volcano and later settling back onto the surface.

On the western side, two dark lava flows stretch across the moon’s landscape, each extending about 62 miles.

At the edges of the lava flows, intense heat has vaporized frozen surface material, creating two distinct grey circles where the lava has pooled.

JunoCam’s unparalleled view of Io

JunoCam captured the best images of this feature on February 3, 2024, from a distance of 2,530 kilometers.

The image, taken in low light conditions with illumination provided solely by reflections from Jupiter, offers an unparalleled view of Io’s nightside. The new volcanic feature lies just east of a previously known volcano, Kanehekili.

The observations are part of three recent flybys of Io in 2023 and 2024, during which JunoCam gathered close-up images of nine volcanic plumes.

The camera also documented new lava flows and surface changes, highlighting the ongoing geological transformations on Jupiter’s moon.

JunoCam’s data is publicly accessible

Interestingly, JunoCam’s data is made available to the public almost immediately after being received on Earth. This means that anyone with an interest in space exploration can dive into the mission’s findings.

The public is encouraged to access this data through the mission’s website and create their own images of Jupiter and its moons, promoting a collaborative spirit that allows space enthusiasts to participate in the discovery process.

“JunoCam images are created by people from all walks of life, providing a way for anyone to join our science team and share in the excitement of space exploration,” said Scott Bolton, principal investigator of NASA’s Juno mission at Southwest Research Institute.

Scientific significance of Jupiter’s moon Io

Ongoing observations of Jupiter’s moon Io, particularly its volcanic activity, provide valuable insights into the internal processes of one of the most geologically active celestial bodies in the solar system.

Io’s extreme volcanic behavior, driven by tidal forces from Jupiter’s gravity, helps scientists better understand how such forces shape the geology of moons and planets.

The new volcano on Io also offers clues about the moon’s evolution and its unique volcanic landscape. Continued monitoring of Io will further reveal how its surface is constantly being reshaped by its fiery interior.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–