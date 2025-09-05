Just one minute of this exercise every day can literally add years to your life, says a new study

A nationally representative, wearables-based study has tracked Americans who said they did not do structured exercise. It found that short energy bursts – a median of just 1.1 minutes per day of brief, vigorous effort – was linked with a lower risk of death over roughly seven years.

The pattern was simple. People who racked up about five or six energy bursts per day, each usually around 10 seconds and all under one minute, tended to fare better than those who did none.

This work was led by Emmanuel Stamatakis at the University of Sydney. The team focused on vigorous activity, meaning effort that makes breathing hard and raises heart rate clearly for short spans.

Researchers looked at death from any cause. The curve of benefit rose quickly at low amounts, then flattened, which means the biggest change showed up when going from zero to a little.

That is important for people who find it hard to schedule workouts.

How the study was done

The sample came from NHANES (the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey), a long-running U.S. program that links health records with device-measured movement.

Participants wore a wrist accelerometer – a sensor that records motion dozens of times per second – for about a week.

The authors studied what they call Vigorous Intermittent Lifestyle Physical Activity (VILPA).

That is the short, sharp effort that happens during normal life, like a very fast walk uphill, a quick run to catch a bus, or carrying heavy items up stairs.

What short energy bursts mean

Two findings stood out. First, daily time VILPA showed a near-linear link with lower risk, and the median of 1.1 minutes per day corresponded to a hazard ratio of about 0.61 in models that accounted for many other factors.

Second, doing roughly five to six short bursts per day captured most of the observed benefit in this group.

“VILPA is a bit like applying the principles of High Intensity Interval Training to your everyday life,” Stamatakis explained.

“We need to further investigate this link through robust trials, but it appears that VILPA may be a promising, cost free recommendation for lowering cancer risk in people who find structured exercise difficult or unappealing.”

Comparing with other studies

Earlier U.K. Biobank research reported that a sample median of 4.4 minutes per day of VILPA was associated with noticeably lower risks of all cause, cardiovascular, and cancer mortality.

The U.S. study’s median dose is smaller, which may reflect differences in age, fitness, or baseline activity.

Cancer findings from the U.K. Biobank add useful context.

A 2023 analysis of non-exercisers found that about 4.5 minutes per day of VILPA was linked to lower incident cancer risk, with the steepest gains when moving from none to a little.

A hazard ratio compares rates of an outcome between groups over time. Values below 1.0 indicate a lower rate in the more active group, values above 1.0 indicate a higher rate, and the confidence interval shows the range of uncertainty.

These numbers do not prove that short energy bursts caused the lower risk. They show a strong association after adjusting for many measured factors, which is informative for public health while we wait for further trials.

Energy bursts and health

Only about one quarter of U.S. adults meet both aerobic and strength targets, notes a CDC report.

Finding health linked to very short, vigorous effort embedded in daily life could help reach people who are not hitting those goals.

The signal shows up at low doses. That matters because many people cite time, cost, or access as barriers to regular exercise.

The U.S. cohort’s median VILPA time was just over a minute per day, and the median burst count was about five per day.

Most bursts lasted around 10 seconds, which aligns with the way people actually move when life gets busy.

The dose-response curve rose quickly at first, then flattened around eight bursts per day in this dataset. That pattern supports the idea that small, repeatable effort may offer a meaningful step up from doing none.

Energy bursts and future health

Wearable sensors let scientists capture movement in 10-second windows, which makes it possible to study these micro patterns. That is a big advance over older surveys that missed very short efforts.

Future trials need to test whether nudging VILPA upward changes health markers directly. Those tests could use prompts during chores, commuting, or short work breaks.

This was an observational analysis, so unmeasured differences could still explain part of the link. People who feel better might move more, and some health risks are hard to measure perfectly at baseline.

Device limits matter too. Wrist sensors can misread certain tasks, and any single week of tracking may not reflect a person’s full year of movement.

Public health groups already say that all movement counts. VILPA adds a sharp, practical edge to that message by focusing on brief, intense efforts that do not require special gear or set times.

If ongoing work shows cause and effect, simple cues could help people add a handful of short energy bursts to tasks they already do.

That kind of shift would be especially useful for those who do not visit gyms or prefer not to schedule workouts.

The study is published in medRxiv.

