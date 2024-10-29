Keeping standard time all year could greatly improve our health

Time may hold the key to better sleep and health, according to the British Sleep Society – a research group that is committed to unlocking the secrets of quality rest.

The experts are urging the UK government to end the bi-annual practice of adjusting the clocks, citing its detrimental effects on sleep and overall circadian health.

Making time work for us

The current practice of oscillating between Standard Time (Greenwich Mean Time or GMT) and Daylight Saving Time (or British Summer Time) twice a year has been a notable custom since 1972.

However, the British Sleep Society is now calling for standard time to be observed all year long.

The researchers emphasize the importance of morning daylight in maintaining the optimal alignment of our biological clocks with our active day and resting night. This alignment, they argue, is central to our sleep health and overall well-being.

Switching back to standard time

The bold recommendation by the British Sleep Society stems from comprehensive academic assessments and reviews authored by experts at various UK universities.

The research was led by Dr. Megan Crawford of the University of Strathclyde, Dr. Eva Winnebeck of the University of Surrey, and Professor Malcolm von Schantz of Northumbria University.

The Society’s statement, backed by these academics and supported by a number of other sleep organizations, was released to coincide with the recent switch back to standard time.

The disruption of daylight saving time

There is substantial evidence to show that the shift to Daylight Saving Time can disrupt sleep regulation.

“Daylight Saving Time changes our schedules, moving them forward by one hour while daylight remains the same. DST forces us all to get up and go to work or school one hour earlier,” said Dr. Winnebeck.

“In seasons with fewer daylight hours such as now in autumn, it means most of us have to get up and commute in the dark.”

Unique geographical factors

The British Sleep Society and its members took into consideration the unique geographical orientation and context of the UK when putting forward their recommendation.

They pointed out that due to the UK’s location in relation to the Prime Meridian, the country experiences later sunrises and sunsets throughout the year.

The Society believes that if any changes are to be considered for better sleep, it should be done in collaboration with the Republic of Ireland to avoid creating a time zone border across the island.

The argument for standard time

Dr. Megan Crawford, senior lecturer in psychology at the University of Strathclyde, elaborated on the rationale behind the Society’s argument for maintaining standard time.

She voiced concerns about the recurring discussions advocating for year-round Daylight Saving Time and reiterated that our body clocks need morning light synchronicity.

“At our latitudes there is simply no spare daylight to save during the winter months and given the choice between natural light in the morning and natural light in the afternoon, the scientific evidence favors light in the morning,” said Dr. Crawford.

Standard time and sleep health

The Society’s pivotal statement, supported by organizations like The Irish Sleep Society, Capella (Sleep Action), The Sleep Charity, and The British Society of Pharmacy Sleep Services, has spurred a fresh dialogue around sleep health in the UK.

This is just one of the many ways in which sleep experts are working to enhance our understanding of sleep and its impact on our health.

Advocates for year-round standard time highlight its potential to support better mental and physical health, noting that a consistent schedule aligns more closely with our natural circadian rhythms.

Researchers suggest that maintaining standard time throughout the year could improve sleep duration, reduce fatigue, and lower the risks of sleep disorders.

This alignment may also decrease the likelihood of mental health issues exacerbated by disrupted sleep, such as anxiety and depression.

A study published by the British Medical Journal supports these claims, pointing to an increase in accidents and heart attacks following the shift to Daylight Saving Time each spring.

The British Sleep Society argues that the elimination of clock changes could help mitigate these risks and promote a healthier society overall.

The study is published in the Journal of Sleep Research.

