Keto diet promotes fat loss, but potentially wrecks your health

When it comes to fat loss, many people turn to the ketogenic (keto) diet – a low-carb, high-fat regimen that has gained widespread popularity.

However, a recent study conducted by a team of scholars at the University of Bath challenges the keto diet’s clean bill of health.

Various startling findings have emerged concerning cholesterol levels, glucose tolerance, and gut bacteria – presenting the diet as a double-edged sword.

Health risks of Keto

In a study involving 53 healthy adults over 12 weeks, the keto diet was found to increase cholesterol levels, particularly in small and medium-sized LDL particles.

The diet also resulted in the notorious apolipoprotein B (apoB) rise, a key agent in plaque buildup in arteries. In stark contrast, a low-sugar diet led to a notable reduction in cholesterol in LDL particles.

“The ketogenic diet increased the levels of unfavorable fats in the blood of our participants. If sustained over years, these could result in long-term health implications such as increased risk of heart disease and stroke,” noted Dr. Aaron Hengist, one of the lead researchers.

Another rather worrisome discovery was the alteration of the gut microbiome composition. The consumption of the ketogenic diet led to the reduction of beneficial bacteria – Bifidobacteria. These bacteria are found in probiotics and have substantial health benefits such as producing B vitamins, inhibiting pathogens, and lowering cholesterol.

“The ketogenic diet reduced fibre intake to around 15 grams per day, half the NHS recommended intake,” said Dr. Russell Davies, who led the microbiome research.

“The reduction in Bifidobacteria might contribute to significant long-term health consequences such as an increased risk of digestive disorders like irritable bowel disease and a weakened immune function.”

Keto, glucose tolerance, and metabolism

The study didn’t stop at these shocking revelations. The ketogenic diet was also found to reduce glucose tolerance, making the adult bodies less proficient at handling carbohydrates.

“The ketogenic diet reduced fasting glucose levels but also reduced the body’s ability to handle carbs from a meal. This insulin resistance could increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the long-term,” noted Professor Javier Gonzalez.

However, it wasn’t all doom and gloom. Both the ketogenic and low-sugar diets resulted in fat loss, without altering physical activity levels.

The ketogenic diet led to an average of 2.9 kg fat mass loss per individual, while the sugar-restricted diet followed closely with an average of 2.1 kg fat mass loss.

The researchers also discovered that the ketogenic diet led to considerable changes in lipid metabolism and muscle energy use, shifting the body’s fuel preference from glucose to fats. This phenomenon likely accounts for the fat loss experienced on this diet.

What’s the verdict?

So, can the ketogenic diet truly be viewed as a boon without drawbacks? The study authors suggest that adopting a low-sugar diet may be a safer and healthier alternative for most people.

“The ketogenic diet is effective for fat loss, but it comes with varied metabolic and microbiome effects that may not suit everyone. In contrast, sugar restriction supports government guidelines for reducing free sugar intake, promoting fat loss without apparent negative health impacts,” said Professor Dylan Thompson.

Despite some adverse effects, the researchers emphasize the need for further study to understand how individuals may benefit from the keto diet. If you’re considering a diet change, it might be time to think about sugar restriction rather than a drastic reduction in carbohydrate intake.

Personalized nutrition: Key to diet success

When considering the ketogenic diet’s potential drawbacks, personalized nutrition becomes essential. Individual factors such as genetics, lifestyle, and health conditions significantly influence how one responds to dietary changes.

Research indicates that a one-size-fits-all approach to dieting is often ineffective. Personalized nutrition, which tailors dietary recommendations based on an individual’s unique metabolic responses and health markers, can enhance diet success.

For instance, while some may thrive on a keto diet, others might experience some of the adverse effects observed in the study. Utilizing genetic testing and metabolic profiling, nutritionists can identify the most suitable dietary patterns for each person.

Personalized nutrition bridges the gap between popular diets and scientifically-backed recommendations, promoting whole foods, balanced macronutrients, and individualized caloric needs. This approach supports sustainable fat loss and overall health.

Ultimately, diets like keto may be effective for some but not for everyone. Consulting with healthcare professionals or registered dietitians can help create personalized nutrition plans that align with individual goals and health needs, ensuring long-term success and vitality.

The study is published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine.

