Kids pick up emotions in music long before they can read

A new study finds that even kids as young as three can tell whether a short, wordless music tune sounds happy, sad, calm, or scary – and they get better at it as they grow.

The researchers also looked at how certain personality traits, like low empathy or limited emotional expression, might affect this skill.

The findings reveal that, while most preschoolers have a natural ear for musical emotions, some patterns make certain feelings harder to recognize.

Kids match music to moods

Rebecca Waller and colleagues at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Arts and Sciences tested 144 preschoolers using five-second instrumental clips and a forced-choice task that asked them to match each clip to one of four emotion faces.

The design let the team separate two basic emotion dimensions, valence and arousal. Valence ranges from positive to negative, while arousal reflects low to high energy in the music.

Performance was better than chance: overall accuracy was 36 percent compared with a 25 percent chance level on the four-option task, and the age trend favored older preschoolers.

High-energy emotions were easier to recognize. Recognition was higher for clips conveying high-arousal states, such as happiness and fear, than for low-arousal states, such as calmness and sadness.

Kids with emotion-reading difficulties

Children rated higher on callous-unemotional traits showed poorer recognition overall, with the clearest drop in positive, low-arousal music. Fear recognition, by contrast, did not differ in these children.

This pattern aligns with previous work which links callous traits to broader emotion-reading difficulties. These include problems recognizing distress in faces, as well as a higher risk for aggression and rule-breaking in youth.

In Western tonal music, mode and harmony often carry affective color. A major key is usually judged as brighter or happier, while minor often lands as darker, though cultural context shapes these mappings.

In the new data, children were more accurate when clips were in a major key, while tempo showed no main effect on accuracy in this sample, consistent with the broader finding that high-arousal cues drive performance at these ages.

Musical emotion is important

By the early school years, kids typically get better at mapping music to emotion categories – a trend documented across ages five, eight, and eleven in earlier lab studies using unfamiliar excerpts.

Because callous-unemotional traits carry elevated risk for externalizing problems, any channel that strengthens emotion knowledge could be useful in prevention or early support.

Family and culture shape listening

Early exposure to varied musical styles could help strengthen a kid’s ability to recognize emotions in music. Familiarity with a range of tempos, keys, and cultural traditions may broaden the cues they can pick up on, potentially improving accuracy beyond what age alone predicts.

Environmental factors such as family listening habits, preschool music programs, or even background music in public spaces might contribute to these abilities.

This opens the possibility that targeted musical activities in early childhood settings could have lasting effects on social-emotional learning.

Even very short, lyric-free clips can communicate basic feelings to preschoolers, which suggests simple listening tasks may be informative in classrooms and clinics.

Other recent work finds that five-year-olds can sort musical feelings along valence and intensity, hinting at a fast-maturing sense for emotional contours in sound.

Empathy and musical connections

Music does not only communicate emotion, it can elicit it. In one study of five- to six-year-olds, above-chance recognition coexisted with stronger felt responses among kids whose parents reported higher empathy, especially for sad music.

Beyond individuals, coordinated musical activity has been tied to social bonding through interpersonal synchrony and endorphin release in group contexts such as singing or dancing.

“We show that children are good at matching emotion faces to the ‘correct’ emotion music, even at age three,” said Waller.

Future research directions

The present work used a community sample with low overall levels of callous-unemotional traits, so a logical next step is testing clinic-referred children who score higher on these traits.

Longer music excerpts and a wider set of emotions could also clarify how specific musical features, beyond valence, arousal, key, and tempo, shape recognition in early childhood.

The study is published in the journal Child Development.

