Kids with too much screen time struggle to gain language skills

We live in a world where screens have become as common as dinner plates, projecting our desires, dreams, and daily news right before our eyes. But, have you ever stopped to ponder how these ubiquitous screens might be affecting our children’s mental development, particularly their language skills?

Screens and language skills

A team of scientists set out to investigate the connection between family screen time and the language skills of children. The research was focused on more than 400 families in Estonia.

The experts conducted a detailed survey on the screen use of parents and their children. The goal was to explore any possible correlation between language abilities in children and the use of screen-based technology.

The analysis revealed that children, much like silent observers, mimic their parents’ screen habits.

The repercussions were clear. Children who spent more time glued to screens struggled with their language skills compared to those who used screens less frequently.

“Our study reveals that children’s screen use patterns are similar to those of their parents,” said Dr. Tiia Tulviste from the University of Tartu, who led the study.

Screen time and language development

In numerous societies, children’s language development is rooted in candid conversations with adults.

These discussions expose them to a treasure trove of words and structural grammar, thereby nurturing their language abilities. However, the omnipresent screens seemed to be limiting these precious moments of conversation.

Parent and child screen habits

The survey, conducted by Dr. Tulviste and his colleague Dr. Jaan Tulviste, was exhaustive. It probed into the weekend screen habits of the chosen families.

Parents were asked to evaluate their child’s language abilities through a questionnaire. The screen use was divided into three categories – high, low, and moderate.

The data, once analyzed, confirmed a direct link between parents’ and children’s screen habits. The narrative was unmistakable – children who spent less time in front of screens showed better language ability.

The overwhelming screen time seemed to cast a shadow over language skills, regardless of the type of content consumed.

Bridging connection or building walls?

The researchers acknowledged that though some educative and interactive games or e-books could potentially assist language learning, the evidence points to more personal, face-to-face interactions as the primary driver of language development in early years.

The team also investigated the effects of video games on language skills, and the results were not encouraging. Screen time dedicated to video games seemed to detract from a child’s language skills, irrespective of whether the child or the parent was gaming.

Screen time during the pandemic

“The study has a cross-sectional design – we studied each participant only once and did not follow their developmental trajectory over a longer time period,” noted Dr. Tulviste.

“Also, the data were collected before the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be interesting to look at future research findings addressing language development and the impact of screen use during the pandemic.”

As families worldwide had to adapt to a new, screen-intensive lifestyle amid COVID-19, it’s crucial to investigate how these changes might influence language skills in children.

Age of virtual classrooms

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional classrooms have largely transitioned into digital environments. This shift to virtual learning platforms introduced children to a new realm of screen usage, both amplifying opportunities and challenges.

While online classes ensure continuity in education amidst restrictions, the reliance on screens could lead to diminished interpersonal interactions – a critical component for language acquisition.

Educators observed that students who struggled with language concepts experienced heightened difficulties in grasping complex syntax and vocabulary via virtual platforms.

The need for a balanced approach arises, where educators and parents can work together to supplement screen-based learning with interactive, face-to-face communication to enrich children’s language skills.

Collateral damage of screen time

As digital natives grow up in an age brimming with technological wonders, the role of parents as guides is more pivotal than ever. It is essential for parents to establish healthy screen-time habits, recognizing their influence as primary role models.

By actively engaging in conversation-rich activities, such as reading together or playing language-based games offline, parents can create an engaging linguistic environment for their children.

Furthermore, setting intentional screen-free times can foster moments of spontaneous dialogue, sparking creativity and curiosity.

Armed with awareness and proactive strategies, parents can help bridge the gap between screens and speech, steering children’s development towards a more holistic, communicative future.

In summary, increased screen time is a part of our new normal. However, as Dr. Tulviste warns, it’s crucial to look at the collateral damage – particularly on children’s language development.

The study is published in the journal Frontiers in Developmental Psychology.

