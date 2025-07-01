Killer whales may be trying to bond with humans

In a fascinating new study, scientists documented 34 attempts by wild killer whales to give food to humans. These rare cases spanned four oceans and 20 years. Some happened near boats, others in open water or even from the shore.

The events highlight the orcas’ possible interest in humans and raise important questions about whale intelligence, communication, and social behavior.

“Orcas often share food with each other – it’s a prosocial activity and a way that they build relationships with each other,” said study lead author Jared Towers, of Bay Cetology in British Columbia, Canada. “That they also share with humans may show their interest in relating to us as well.”

What orcas gave humans

The 34 incidents involved six distinct populations of killer whales. They offered humans a total of 18 species: six fish, five mammals, three invertebrates, two birds, one reptile, and even one piece of seaweed.

In 97 percent of these cases, the orcas waited for a human response. Some hovered for several minutes.

On several occasions, they tried again when the humans ignored or returned the offering. In two especially curious cases, whales retrieved birds after humans returned them, only to offer them again.

This behavior could be a form of interspecies curiosity, communication, or even social learning. As the authors suggest, these events might represent “generalized altruism” – an advanced trait observed in only a few social animals.

Exploration more than play

Though play was observed in 38 percent of the interactions, the researchers argue most cases were not playful. The age of the whales varied widely, and many offered whole, fresh prey.

In over 75 percent of ignored cases, the whales later used the prey for themselves or their group. This suggests the offerings had purpose and value, not just entertainment.

Curiosity-driven behavior, distinct from play, seemed a stronger motivator. As the study explains, animals often explore to reduce uncertainty.

Offering food to humans might help orcas learn how we respond, just as they would with unfamiliar members of their own species.

Deep social intelligence at work

Some whales returned the same item to humans multiple times. Others acted in pairs or small groups.

Most of the 34 events involved a single whale separating from a larger group. This suggests the act was not for show. Rather, it might reflect the whale’s individual decision to interact.

Interestingly, killer whales have also been documented cooperating with human fishers in places like Australia and Russia. The authors noted that this history could influence modern interactions, especially as human activity increases near their habitats.

Whales may view humans as companions

Killer whales rank second only to humans in brain-to-body ratio. They also show advanced emotional and social behavior.

These traits support complex social learning, reciprocal behavior, and possibly even empathy.

“Offering items to humans could simultaneously include opportunities for killer whales to practice learned cultural behavior, explore or play and in so doing learn about, manipulate or develop relationships with us,” the researchers wrote.

Humans should not approach whales

Despite the remarkable nature of these encounters, the researchers urge caution. Orcas can show complex and sometimes unpredictable behavior.

While no wild killer whale has killed a person, some interactions have been intense. They warn against seeking out such encounters or encouraging the behavior without proper permissions.

Most of these whales belonged to populations that hunt near the surface and share prey frequently.

No deep-water, fish-only populations were involved. This suggests that cooperative surface hunting may lead to more frequent and visible interspecies interactions.

Complex minds of whales and humans

The findings challenge our assumptions about human-animal relationships. If orcas are experimenting with ways to relate to us, it means they recognize us not as threats, but as potential social partners.

These whales are not just predators. They are thinkers, observers, and maybe, in some way, explorers of culture, curiosity, memory, learning, and emotion.

Their actions suggest complex minds in both whales and humans, capable of choice, empathy, and communication.

The study is published in the Journal of Comparative Psychology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–