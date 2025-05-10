Protein discovered that boosts lifespan, muscle, and brain power with just one dose

Most people worry about the gradual loss of stamina, strength, and mental sharpness that comes with aging. Scientists have been exploring new ideas to tackle these concerns and increase not just our years but also our quality of life.

An international team has been testing a special approach that raises levels of a natural protein in the body.

Their research was led by Professor Miguel Chillón at the Institute of Neurosciences of the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UB), and it shines a light on what might someday help people stay healthier for a longer period.

Protein s-KL and its role in aging

The protein at the center of this work is Klotho, and the form used in the experiments is the secreted version known as s-KL.

Some studies suggest that Klotho may influence a wide range of biological processes by managing signals that affect inflammation and cell aging.

The name Klotho first appeared in scientific journals in the late 1990s, when experiments showed that a deficiency of this protein made mice look older and more frail at younger ages.

“We have been working with the Klotho protein for some time, due to its therapeutic potential for treating neurodegenerative diseases.

In this study, we wanted to see whether s-KL could also be beneficial for healthy aging by examining a broad range of factors,” explained Professor Chillón.

Differences between males and females

The effects of s-KL weren’t the same for male and female mice. Males showed clearer gains in lifespan and muscle strength, while females responded more strongly in measures of bone structure, especially when treated earlier in life.

These sex-based differences might be tied to how male and female bodies process viral vectors or express the s-KL protein.

Hormonal factors could also play a role, suggesting future human trials may need sex-specific strategies to get the best results.

Aging improvements with s-KL protein

Researchers noticed that mice given s-KL retained better muscle tissue composition, with less of the scarring often linked to older age. They also had stronger performance in tasks that tested endurance and coordination.

Weakened bones can be a big danger in older adults, so it was intriguing that s-KL seemed to keep the inner bone structure more intact.

This finding aligns with earlier observations that Klotho influences mineral balance in bone and may reduce the chances of fractures.

Why timing may matter

Mice treated at 12 months old showed more pronounced improvements in longevity and physical health than those treated at 6 months. One reason could be that the aging mice produced higher levels of the s-KL protein after treatment, which may have amplified its effects.

This finding raises an important question: Could middle age be a better window for intervention than early adulthood? If so, the timing of s-KL therapy in humans could be just as critical as the treatment itself.

Signs of brain support

Aside from the physical improvements, the investigators measured changes in the hippocampus, a region crucial for memory and cognitive ability.

They detected heightened markers of adult neurogenesis, which is the process by which new neurons form in mature brains.

There was also evidence that key immune cells in the brain might be working in a more balanced way. This could help remove cellular waste and reduce the chronic inflammation tied to age-related brain diseases.

The researchers used gene therapy vectors that prompted cells to produce s-KL over an extended period. These vectors included genetic instructions, and once inside the mice, the cells took over production of the protein.

The approach was designed to boost s-KL levels in both the brain and other areas of the body. This helped ensure that many of the organs linked to muscle, bone, and memory got the extra support.

s-KL protein and human aging?

Although this study was done in mice, the results open the door to potential therapies for humans.

Age-related decline in mobility, memory, and bone strength all contribute to lower independence and quality of life in older adults. A treatment that addresses these together could shift how we think about aging.

Many current drugs only target one issue at a time, like osteoporosis or memory loss. But the effects of s-KL span across systems.

This points toward the possibility of a more unified strategy to aging – one that works with the body’s existing repair mechanisms rather than replacing them.

What’s next for s-KL protein research?

If we can find a viable delivery method, s-KL could make a significant contribution to improving people’s quality of life and helping to build the healthiest society possible.

Scientists continue to explore whether direct protein administration or refined gene-based aging options might work best for humans. They plan to keep studying how s-KL weaves into different biological pathways.

The study is published in Molecular Therapy.

