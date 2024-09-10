Koalas face critical threats from disease and habitat loss

Records show that koalas, one of Australia’s most iconic creatures, are facing a dire situation due to habitat loss.

The most common destination for these cuddly natives? Not the safe and lush eucalyptus canopies but sadly, veterinary hospitals.

And even worse, most of them are euthanized. This is a bitter reality revealed by a recent study from the University of Queensland (UQ).

Eye-opening research

PhD candidate Renae Charalambous and her team at UQ’s Faculty of Science have opened our eyes to this grim reality.

The researchers meticulously analyzed over 50,000 records of koala sightings and hospital admissions from 1997 to 2019. The findings are startling, to say the least.

“Diseases like chlamydia make up almost 30 percent of vet hospital admissions,” noted Charalambous, painting a picture far from ideal.

As if diseases aren’t bad enough, koalas also face numerous threats due to habitat loss, including canine attacks and motor vehicle strikes.

Koalas, diseases, and habitat loss

The numbers speak volumes. Only a quarter of the koalas admitted to hospitals find their way back to a suitable habitat. Many die before even getting a chance at treatment, and those who make it are often euthanized.

Road accidents contribute to nearly 20 percent of overall admissions. However, koalas struck by vehicles were four times more likely to be found dead than treated by a vet and released, according to the researchers.

“Those that made it to an animal hospital after car strike were almost three times more likely to be euthanized than released,” said Charalambous.

“Seven percent of the koalas admitted to hospital had been attacked by dogs but were twice as likely to be found dead, and if they were taken into care alive, they were twice as likely to be euthanized than released. These are pretty grim statistics so the future for koalas looks bleak.”

High-risk population

The study also sheds light on the more vulnerable subset of the koala population – adults, females, and those infected with chlamydia – who are at a higher risk of being euthanized.

Time seems to be running out for these lovable creatures. The conservation status of koalas was recently updated to “endangered” in Queensland, after estimates showed that their numbers had dwindled by 50% in the last decade.

Silver lining: Saving koalas and their habitats

Despite the grave situation, Charalambous believes it’s not too late. She emphasizes the importance of understanding these distinctive challenges to formulate effective conservation plans for the east coast koalas.

“This is a great opportunity to holistically address and minimize the threats they face,” said Charalambous. She hopes her research will help decision makers identify intervention strategies to save the remaining koala population.

Community role in koala habitat preservation

Community engagement plays a vital role in the conservation of koalas. Local residents and volunteers can contribute significantly by participating in awareness campaigns, habitat restoration projects, and reporting koala sightings.

Collaborative efforts between citizens and conservation organizations not only foster a sense of shared responsibility but also create a comprehensive approach to safeguarding wildlife.

By educating the public on the environmental needs of koalas, especially regarding habitat preservation, communities can work together to mitigate some of the threats faced by these marsupials.

Initiatives like Koala Spotting Days can encourage citizen science, making people active participants in conservation efforts.

Future research directions

Future research is essential to develop more effective strategies for koala conservation. According to Charalambous, a multifaceted approach is needed to address the various threats koalas encounter.

This could involve studying the long-term impacts of habitat changes on koalas health, the effectiveness of rehabilitation programs, and the genetic diversity within remaining populations.

Additionally, interdisciplinary research incorporating veterinary science, ecology, and environmental policy will be crucial in crafting adaptive management plans.

By promoting collaborations across disciplines, scientists can better understand the complexities of koala survival in a rapidly changing environment and work towards sustainable solutions to ensure their future.

The study is published in the journal Society and Animals.

