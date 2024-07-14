Lakes are warming toward the point of no return

Just as you enjoy a picnic by the calming view of a lake, it’s disheartening to know that those serene waters are in grave danger. Lakes worldwide are facing an unsettling trend of warming – their temperatures are skyrocketing at an unprecedented rate.

The scientific details behind this concern are meticulously drawn out in a recent study. This research is the work of a collaborative team of limnologists and climate modelers from various backgrounds.

The lead scientist, Dr. Lei Huang, garnered his postdoctoral research experience from the IBS Center for Climate Physics in Busan, South Korea, and now resides at Capital Normal University in Beijing, China.

Behind the lake warming

The team’s findings are indeed sobering. If the current rate of anthropogenic warming – warming caused by human activities – continues until 2100, the surface and subsurface waters of our beloved lakes are set to heat up at a rate they’ve never encountered before.

Imagine, the conditions that sustained rich biodiversity and important ecological services of lakes could be history soon.

The team made this prediction using a state-of-the-art climate computer model known as the Community Earth System Model (version 2), covering the period from 1850-2100 CE.

This model is a novelty in its field, as it seamlessly integrates the dynamics of lake systems with the atmosphere.

Hundred paths into the future

Ever wondered how scientists predict future climate? Here’s an example – rather than running the computer model into the future only once, the scientists used an ensemble of 100 past-to-future simulations.

These simulations ran on “Aleph,” one of South Korea’s fastest computers at the Institute for Basic Science, producing slightly different versions of natural climate variability while also factoring in the warming effects of increasing greenhouse gas concentrations.

With this manifold approach, the scientists could separate the naturally occurring lake temperature variations from those caused by human actions. The team was able to predict when lake temperatures would permanently cross natural bounds – a situation they refer to as “no-analog” conditions.

Delving deeper

While surface warming affects creatures in the shallower parts, some organisms can relocate vertically to cooler depth layers. Therefore, it’s not just the surface, but how the warming seeps into the subsurface layers needs considerable attention as well.

Dr. Iestyn Woolway, a NERC Independent Research Fellow at Bangor University, UK, and a corresponding author of the study, highlights this crucial aspect.

According to Dr. Woolway, the subsurface layers of tropical lakes, which house rich biodiversity, will be the first to face these unprecedented conditions when global warming reaches about 2.4°C (36.32°F) above pre-industrial conditions.

Steps to reduce lake warming

Tackling lake warming requires both individual and collective action. Here are some steps to mitigate this issue:

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by using energy-efficient appliances and renewable energy.

Support afforestation and reforestation projects, as trees absorb CO2. Implement green infrastructure like green roofs and urban forests to lower temperatures.

Enhance water conservation efforts by fixing leaks and using water-saving fixtures. Advocate for clean energy policies and international agreements like the Paris Agreement. Increase public awareness through community programs and education.

Support research and monitoring of lake temperatures. Protect wetlands and riparian zones to absorb heat and pollutants.

Ecosystems at stake

“Our study reveals synchronous emergence of no-analog conditions in tropical lake subsurface layers, driven by rapid downward transmission of warming signals during frequent lake mixing events,” said Dr. Woolway.

“In contrast, high-latitude lakes partly shield subsurface layers from surface warming through stratification, delaying or sometimes even preventing no-analog climates at depths.”

These no-analog lake climates won’t just stop at warming the lakes; they can trigger severe disruptions in ecosystems, warned Professor Axel Timmermann, a co-author of the study, and Director of the IBS Center for Climate Physics.

Lake organisms, compared to their terrestrial and marine counterparts, often find it hard to migrate to more optimal climates. Hence, understanding the timing of the emergence of no-analog conditions is vital for adaptation, planning, and climate mitigation in lake ecosystems.

As you now gaze at the gentle ripples of the lake, it’s clear that our lakes are not simply bodies of water, but an integral part of our ecosystems – an area we can’t afford to ignore. So, isn’t it time we took some serious steps to prevent such a catastrophic future?

The study is published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–