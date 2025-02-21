Large flightless birds are more intelligent than we realized
02-21-2025

Large flightless birds are more intelligent than we realized

Sanjana Gajbhiye
Earth.com staff writer

Large birds, the closest relatives of dinosaurs, have demonstrated their intelligence by solving physical challenges to access food. Scientists have now shown that emus and rheas, part of the palaeognath group, can tackle complex tasks.

Despite their reputation for lacking intelligence, emus successfully developed a new technique to obtain food. They aligned a hole with a food chamber and adjusted its position efficiently in 90% of trials.

A male rhea not only used this method but also invented another – rotating a central bolt until the task collapsed.

Beyond crows and parrots

Dr. Fay Clark, from Bristol’s School of Psychological Science, emphasized the importance of expanding avian research beyond commonly studied species.

“A large body of research shows that crows and parrots are effective problem-solvers, and while scientists have recently taken interest in other birds like gulls and birds of prey, all of these birds belong to the same phylogenetic group, Neognathae, noted Dr. Clark.

“The problem? The more we study the same species repeatedly, the more we create an ‘echo chamber’ of knowledge and create a false impression that other species are less ‘intelligent’ but in reality they haven’t been studied to the same level.”

Cognitive limits of palaeognaths

Dr. Clark’s research involved three palaeognath species – emus, rheas, and ostriches – at a local zoo.

The birds participated in ten test sessions using a rotating wheel that had to be aligned with a hole to receive a food reward. While emus and rheas demonstrated problem-solving abilities, the ostriches in this study did not innovate.

“We classify palaeognath innovation as low level or simplistic – and it is certainly not as complex as the innovation we see in crows and parrots, Dr. Clark explained.

“However, it is still a very important finding. There were no reports of technical innovation in palaeognaths before our study, and there was a prevailing view that they are ‘dumb’ birds.”

“Our research suggests that is not true and that technical innovation may have evolved far earlier in birds than previously thought.”

Future research directions

The study’s authors plan to extend their research to more bird species, particularly those that have not been traditionally studied in cognitive science.

A broader sample of birds interacting with the same rotating wheel task could help identify patterns in problem-solving abilities across different evolutionary groups.

Additionally, future research could explore how environmental factors influence intelligence.

Do birds that face frequent challenges in the wild develop better problem-solving skills? How does social structure impact cognitive development? Answering these questions could deepen our understanding of avian intelligence.

“The more we study palaeognath birds, the more we can understand the broader picture of bird cognition. And because palaeognaths birds are the closest living relatives to dinosaurs, research might shed light on how dinosaurs behaved,” said Dr. Clark.

Role of environment in bird intelligence

Bird intelligence does not exist in isolation – it develops in response to environmental challenges. Species that regularly face obstacles in the wild may develop problem-solving skills as a survival strategy.

For instance, birds that forage in unpredictable conditions or compete for scarce resources might be more likely to innovate.

Emus and rheas, which live in diverse habitats, may benefit from adaptability. Ostriches, however, tend to rely on speed and size rather than problem-solving to escape predators, which could explain their different approach to the task.

By studying birds in different settings, scientists can better understand how environment influences cognitive development. Future research could compare problem-solving abilities between wild and captive birds to see how natural challenges shape intelligence.

Rethinking bird intelligence

The study challenges long-standing assumptions about intelligence in birds. By shifting the focus beyond traditionally studied species, scientists are uncovering new insights into the cognitive abilities of different bird groups.

Palaeognaths, once thought to be among the least intelligent birds, have now demonstrated problem-solving skills that suggest a more complex picture of avian intelligence.

As research continues, it is likely that more bird species will prove to be capable of innovation and learning. The findings not only reshape how we view bird intelligence but also prompt new discussions about the evolutionary roots of problem-solving behavior.

The study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.



