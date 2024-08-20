Late fatherhood is becoming increasingly popular in the U.S.

The realities of fatherhood are shifting as more men are choosing to have children later in life. This surprising new trend, often associated with the affluent and famous, actually extends to a diversity of individuals – professionals, laborers, and those of varied racial and educational backgrounds.

Albert Ha, a distinguished researcher from Stanford University, has led an enlightening study on this emerging pattern.

By examining over 46 million U.S. births from 2011 to 2022, he and his team made some startling discoveries that challenge societal norms surrounding fatherhood.

Changing face of late fatherhood

According to Ha’s research, the number of babies born to fathers aged 50 and above is slowly inching upward. But contrary to widely held beliefs, older fathers aren’t predominantly wealthy tycoons or A-list celebrities.

This trend spans diverse racial backgrounds and education levels, debunking stereotypes with solid facts and statistics.

So, who are these older dads? They mostly include university professors, skilled tradesmen like electricians and plumbers, retired military personnel, and professionals in various fields like engineering and healthcare.

These older fathers are not just a newset of statistics. There’s a nuanced story here – their decision to have children later in life can potentially impact their offspring’s health and future.

Ha’s research showed that babies born to fathers aged 50 and above have slightly higher risks of premature birth and low birth weight. While these are not alarmingly high risks, they do warrant attention and further investigation.

Twist in the tale

In an interesting turn of events, Ha’s study revealed that men over 70 were less likely to have male children. While this bucks expectations, it also adds a fascinating layer to our understanding of how paternal age can influence the sex of a child.

Assisted reproductive technology (ART) is also being increasingly employed by older would-be fathers. As these men age, they turn to science and technology to help them become dads. This reflects the significant role that fertility treatments now play in family planning.

The study also presented the increasing trend of older men fathering children with first-time mothers over the age of 25. This finding indicates a shift in family trends as more couples choose to delay starting families.

“These ongoing societal shifts underscore the need for public education and further research into the benefits and drawbacks of delayed fatherhood,” noted the study authors.

Fathers aged 50 and above

Ha’s team relied on data from the National Vital Statistics System, which aggregates information from all U.S. birth certificates. They scrutinized several factors, including paternal age, race, education, and maternal characteristics. To account for any data gaps, they employed a statistical method known as inverse probability weighting.

The results showed that the percentage of births to fathers aged 50 and above increased from 1.1% in 2011 to 1.3% in 2022. This rise also saw a surge in racial diversity among these fathers and a range in education levels. Additionally, the study found that the use of ART was much higher within this demographic.

The study, however, does have its limitations – it rests heavily on birth certificate data, which may not capture every relevant detail. Additionally, while the researchers accounted for many factors, they couldn’t control for everything. Other unmeasured influences might still impact the results.

Digging deeper into late fatherhood

The research doesn’t just challenge stereotypes about older fatherhood. It makes a compelling case for more public education and conversation around delayed parenthood.

Along with potential liabilities, older fatherhood might also offer benefits like financial stability and emotional maturity. Ha’s work emphasizes the importance of considering paternal age in family planning discussions and medical care.

The study was carried out by researchers at Stanford University. For the sake of transparency, one researcher, Dr. Michael L. Eisenberg, reported serving as a consultant for several companies in the fertility industry. This allows readers to weigh any potential conflicts of interest.

So, as we witness these societal shifts that are changing the face of fatherhood, we must keep an open mind. The time has come to unpack and understand the implications of delayed fatherhood, both for the parents and their children.

The study is published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–