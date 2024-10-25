Leg balance is a key indicator of healthy aging

Struggling on the bathroom scale or sighing into the mirror doesn’t expose the hidden secrets of aging. What if standing on one leg to test your balance is a more accurate way to measure aging compared to changes that are visible?

Balance, muscle strength, and gait are essential to independence and well-being as people age. Improving leg balance is crucial in maintaining these aspects.

Scientists studied how these factors change and at what pace to develop effective programs for healthy aging. The good news? People can train their balance without special equipment and maintain it over time.

Balancing on one leg

In a recent study, experts measured the walking ability, balance, grip strength, and knee strength of 40 healthy adults over the age of 50.

The participants braced themselves on force plates under various situations. This included standing on both feet with eyes open and closed, and standing on their non-dominant and dominant leg with eyes open.

The most significant revelation? Standing on the non-dominant leg showed the highest rate of decline with age.

Noteworthy changes in balance

Study senior author Dr. Kenton Kaufman is the director of the Motion Analysis Laboratory at Mayo Clinic.

“Balance is an important measure because, in addition to muscle strength, it requires input from vision, the vestibular system and the somatosensory systems,” said Dr. Kaufman.

“Changes in balance are noteworthy. If you have poor balance, you’re at risk of falling, whether or not you’re moving. Falls are a severe health risk with serious consequences.”

Looking at other aspects of aging

In addition to balance, the study measured participants’ grip and knee strength using custom-made devices.

Both showed significant declines by decade, but not as much as balance. Grip strength decreased faster than knee strength making it another potent predictor of aging.

Gait parameters didn’t change with age, and there were no substantial age-related declines in strength tests tied to gender. This suggests that age impacted male and female subjects alike.

Practical implications of the research

The research has implications for everyday practice that could help us sustain functional independence as we age. In particular, the study highlights the importance of maintaining good leg balance.

Exercises that enhance balance can be seamlessly incorporated into daily routines without requiring complex equipment or specialized training environments.

Simple activities – such as standing on one leg while brushing your teeth or practicing yoga – can build up strength and balance and reduce the risk of falls.

Balance-enhancing activities are the cornerstone of a robust approach to healthy aging, aligning with the goal of maintaining physical autonomy.

Complex nature of aging

The study’s findings signal new horizons in gerontological research, highlighting the need to explore the multifaceted nature of aging.

Future studies will delve deeper into the interplay between neural feedback and physical performance over time. Researchers could consider psychological and lifestyle factors that might mitigate or accelerate age-related declines in balance and strength.

Longitudinal studies involving diverse populations could help to inform personalized intervention programs tailored to individual strengths and limitations.

With a better understanding of these dynamics, researchers can equip societies with creative new tools to help aging communities maintain their quality of life and well-being.

Balance and healthier aging

So, where do we go from here? Dr. Kaufman believes that people can take simple steps to train their balance, such as standing on one leg.

Coordinating the muscle responses required for leg balance helps maintain overall stability. If a person can stand on one leg for 30 seconds, they’re doing well.

“If you don’t use it, you lose it. If you use it, you maintain it,” said Dr. Kaufman. “It’s easy to do. It doesn’t require special equipment, and you can do it every day.”

As people age, staying active becomes more crucial, and this research highlights the importance of balance in daily routines.

The study reminds us that balance isn’t just about standing up straight. It’s about embracing a healthier, more dynamic way of aging.

The study is published in the journal PLoS ONE.

