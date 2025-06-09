Life-building molecules discovered in the disk of a young star

Astronomers studying the young star HD 100453 have discovered an astronomical first: rare isotopes of methanol. These molecules, which are linked to the origin of life, were found floating in the warm gas around the star where new planets are forming.

The discovery offers an unprecedented look at the organic inventory available to build comets and, eventually, to seed newborn worlds with life-friendly chemistry.

HD 100453 sits about 330 light-years from Earth in the southern constellation Centaurus. Weighing roughly one-and-a-half Suns, the star is only about a million years old – a toddler by cosmic standards – and still swaddled in a broad, dusty disk.

The disk is a natural laboratory. Its chemistry today hints at the ingredients that future planets, moons, and comets will inherit.

Why these isotopes matter

Chemists use the term “isotope” for versions of a molecule whose atoms carry extra or fewer neutrons.

In methanol’s case, the team managed to detect variants that are between ten and a hundred times rarer than the ordinary form. Spotting these elusive variants required the sharp vision of the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile.

Alice Booth is the lead author of the study and an astrophysicist at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian.

“Finding these isotopes of methanol gives essential insight into the history of ingredients necessary to build life here on Earth,” she said.

Because isotopes act like chemical fingerprints, their ratios tell scientists about the conditions – temperature, radiation, ice content – that prevailed when the molecules formed.

Heat makes the difference

Previous searches had picked up ordinary methanol in disks around lower-mass stars like our Sun, but only indirectly. The alcohol stayed locked in icy grains, invisible to telescopes tuned to gas.

HD 100453 changed the game. Its higher mass warms the surrounding disk, pushing the “snow line” for methanol farther out. At one and a half billion miles out, the alcohol sublimates to gas – 16 times farther than Earth’s orbit. That gaseous state lets ALMA capture the molecule’s telltale radio signatures.

“Finding out methanol is definitely part of this stellar cocktail is really a cause for celebration,” said co-author Lisa Wölfer, an astrophysicist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “I’d say that the vintage of more than a million years, which is the age of HD 100453, is quite a good one.”

A mirror to our own beginnings

One of the study’s most intriguing results is how closely the methanol-to-other-molecule ratio in HD 100453 matches that in comets from our own Solar System.

Such comets are frozen time capsules: they preserve the chemistry of the early Sun’s disk and, according to many scientists, may have delivered a vital cargo of organics to the young Earth.

“This research supports the idea that comets may have played a big role in delivering important organic material to Earth billions of years ago,” explained co-author Milou Temmink from the Leiden Observatory. “They may be the reason why life, including us, was able to form here.”

Methanol is a stepping-stone molecule to more complex compounds, like simple sugars, that could seed future life. Its presence hints that amino acids and sugars might also exist in the disk, ready for detection.

Building blocks for planets – and life

Chemists know methanol as a reactive starting point: expose it to radiation on ice grains, and it can assemble into formaldehyde, ethylene glycol, or even rudimentary amino acids.

The fact that the molecules reside in a region where solid material is clumping into comets means those bodies may lock away rich chemical “starter kits.” When comets strike rocky planets, they could deliver organic molecules, jumpstarting complex organic chemistry on pristine surfaces.

By measuring the ratio of methanol isotopes in the gas, the team could infer the methanol abundance frozen in ice.

The researchers concluded that ices inside of planet-forming disks are not simple water-frost coatings but dense warehouses loaded with carbon-based molecules. They serve as fertile ground for prebiotic chemistry.

Rare isotopes unlock big mysteries

Detecting uncommon isotopes isn’t just a technical badge of honor; it helps disentangle competing formation pathways.

When a molecule forms at low temperatures on dust-grain surfaces, it often carries more heavy isotopes than its gas-phase counterpart.

In HD 100453, the isotope ratios point to an icy-grain origin, reinforcing the idea that complex organics grow in the deep freeze before warming gas sets them free.

High methanol levels likely concentrate at the inner edge of a dusty ring that orbits the star. Radiation there evaporates ices, enriching the gas and lighting up ALMA’s detectors.

Over time, some of that methanol may refreeze onto grains farther out, seeding multiple zones of the disk.

Life molecules in star systems

ALMA’s sensitivity is poised to improve, and future arrays – along with the James Webb Space Telescope – will hunt for bigger organic prey. This discovery is an important stepping stone because where methanol goes, more complex molecules may follow.

Astronomers catalog molecules in young star systems to refine estimates of life’s potential beyond Earth. HD 100453 gives astronomers real-world evidence that even around stars unlike our Sun, familiar ingredients exist in space.

Whether those ingredients bake into living chemistry depends on many factors, but one thing is clearer than ever: the recipe starts early, in the swirling gas and dust where planets are born.

The study is published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Image Credit: CfA/M. Weiss

