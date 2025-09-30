Life-changing epiphanies: How to unlock a deeper sense of purpose

Sometimes life flips in an instant. One sudden realization can redirect years of effort. Think of Julia Child. At 50, she wrote her first cookbook and became a global name. Or Sara Blakely. Her annoyance with undergarments gave birth to Spanx. Jeff Bezos, too, walked away from Wall Street to ride the internet wave.

Stories like these feel legendary. They remind us how one moment of clarity can open new doors. Psychologists call these moments epiphanies. They can spark fresh purpose, strengthen confidence, or give courage to walk a different road.

What is an epiphany?

An epiphany is not just an idea. It changes how a person sees themselves. Sometimes it follows a crisis. A survivor of 9/11 once chose nursing school after nearly losing her life. At other times, the shift comes quietly, out of nowhere, during a moment of thought.

“For years, I was fascinated by the phenomenon of epiphanies, but I wasn’t sure how to study them, and I found the challenges that go with pursuing a new and uncharted line of research a bit daunting,” said Erik Dane, professor of organizational behavior at Olin Business School, Washington University in St. Louis. “I’m very glad that I ultimately decided to take a leap into this unexplored territory.”

Professor Dane noted that epiphanies are one of the most memorable and impactful psychological events that people experience in their lives.

“My research has helped me understand when and why people experience epiphanies and how epiphanies shape the ways in which people navigate their careers, gain self-confidence, collaborate with colleagues, and serve as leaders in organizations.”

The role of daydreaming

In his most recent study, Professor Dane set out to investigate whether people can create the right conditions for such moments. He collaborated with colleagues at Olin, Erasmus University, and Rice University.

Together, the team asked: do we need luck, or can we help epiphanies along? The answer pointed to a specific habit known as problem-solving daydreaming. This kind of wandering thought stays playful but keeps circling back to real challenges. People who use it often report stronger, career-changing insights.

The researchers studied 155 MBA students and alumni, as well as two groups of aspiring leaders. Across all studies, the same pattern appeared. Those who practiced problem-solving daydreaming were more likely to experience powerful work-related epiphanies.

Engaging in imaginative thinking

Not everyone gains the same benefit. Some personalities are wired for it. People with a constant need to crack unsolved problems respond most strongly.

They chase solutions, even when answers aren’t obvious. Their curiosity pushes them to keep turning ideas over. When this drive meets a wandering mind, breakthroughs are more likely.

“Mind wandering is a particularly useful way to solve problems because it redirects attention away from existing solutions and helps people engage in imaginative thinking, entertaining brand new possibilities,” said Markus Baer, vice dean of executive education at Olin.

Daydreaming breaks old beliefs

Problem-solving daydreaming differs from deliberate thinking. It feels loose, free, and playful. That freedom is the point.

“When you daydream, you’re more likely to let go of assumptions – including unhelpful or outdated beliefs about yourself – and to think in flexible and innovative ways. And this opens the door to experiencing strong epiphanies,” said Professor Dane.

Epiphanies may feel sudden, but they often grow from this mix of freedom and determination.

The research didn’t stop at surveys. Professor Dane and his team created workshops and coaching programs to see epiphanies in action.

“By giving ourselves permission to reflect imaginatively on the current state of our career or life – and by prioritizing the importance of working through whatever tensions or confusions we might be experiencing in this regard – we can experience especially strong epiphanies and attain a heightened sense of career purpose,” noted Dane.

Workshops that spark epiphanies

One experiment involved nearly 150 MBA students. They joined a legacy workshop designed to encourage reflection. Participants thought about key life events, important people, and even their own mortality.

The students also imagined what legacy they might leave as leaders. The workshop gave them time to pause and let their minds drift. Those with a habit of problem-solving daydreaming experienced the strongest insights.

In another study, more than 100 students joined one-on-one leadership coaching sessions. The sessions encouraged personal reflection and asked open questions. Again, those who mixed daydreaming with a compulsion to solve problems reported the most powerful epiphanies.

A renewed sense of purpose

Students who experienced strong epiphanies described a sharper sense of career purpose. They no longer felt uncertain. Instead, they carried clarity about what mattered and where to head next. The studies showed that breakthroughs do not demand dramatic life changes.

“Many people are searching for direction in their professional lives. The good news, as our research demonstrates, is that gaining a stronger sense of career purpose does not require changing your circumstances or experiencing momentous events,” Dane said.

For Dane, the lesson is simple. Openness matters more than luck. “The most important component is opening yourself to the prospect of personal change,” Dane noted.

Institutions can play a role too. Workshops, coaching, and classrooms that encourage reflection create the right conditions. When minds are allowed to wander while still holding questions, clarity often follows.

These spaces can help both students and professionals find purpose in their work and confidence in themselves.

The study is published in the Journal of Management.

