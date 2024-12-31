Light-activated molecules kill cancer cells with precision

Who would have thought something as simple as causing a molecule to vibrate could potentially save lives? But that’s exactly what a team of scientists has discovered: a creative way to destroy cancer cells.

Aminocyanine molecules, when stimulated with near-infrared light, vibrate in synchrony to the extent that they can tear apart cancer cell membranes.

How aminocyanine molecules work

Aminocyanine molecules are synthetic dyes widely used in bioimaging for detecting cancer. These molecules are highly stable in water, which makes them reliable for medical applications.

Because aminocyanine molecules naturally attach to cell membranes, they are excellent candidates for targeted cancer therapies.

When exposed to near-infrared light, these molecules begin to vibrate in unison. This synchronized movement generates mechanical forces strong enough to break apart the membranes of cancer cells.

Acting like tiny molecular jackhammers, they effectively destroy cancer cells without affecting surrounding tissues, which makes this method both precise and powerful.

New era of molecular machines

The research team, composed of scientists from Rice University, Texas A&M University, and the University of Texas, described this development as a significant leap forward. This method outperforms earlier molecular machines like Feringa-type motors, which also targeted cell structures.

“It is a whole new generation of molecular machines that we call molecular jackhammers,” said chemist James Tour from Rice University.

“They are more than one million times faster in their mechanical motion than the former Feringa-type motors, and they can be activated with near-infrared light rather than visible light.”

Why near-infrared light matters

Near-infrared light (a form of electromagnetic radiation) is essential for this method because it can penetrate deeper into body tissues than can visible light.

This capability allows scientists to target tumors in difficult-to-reach areas, such as within bones or deep in internal organs, without the need for invasive procedures.

By using this technology, cancerous growths that would typically require surgery to access could now be treated externally, thus reducing risks, recovery time, and the need for complex operations.

Early success in cultured cancer cells

This new method has shown exceptional potential in early testing. When tested on cultured cancer cells in the lab, the molecular jackhammer destroyed 99% of the cells. Further trials on mice with melanoma tumors were equally promising, with 50% of the mice becoming cancer-free.

The effectiveness of this approach comes from the unique structure and properties of aminocyanine molecules.

When these molecules are exposed to near-infrared light, the electrons within them form collective vibrations known as “plasmons.” In this case, plasmons synchronize across the entire molecule.

These synchronized vibrations generate enough mechanical force to physically break apart the membranes of cancer cells, effectively destroying them without affecting healthy tissues. This precise mechanism offers a powerful, non-invasive way to target cancer cells.

Harnessing molecular plasmons

“What needs to be highlighted is that we’ve discovered another explanation for how these molecules can work,” said chemist Ciceron Ayala-Orozco from Rice University.

“This is the first time a molecular plasmon is utilized in this way to excite the whole molecule and to actually produce mechanical action used to achieve a particular goal – in this case, tearing apart cancer cells’ membrane.”

The plasmons’ movements include an arm-like structure that connects to cancer cell membranes. The vibrations then deliver repeated blows, which effectively dismantles the cells.

Cancer cells would be unlikely to ever develop resistance to this mechanical approach, implying that it could provide a long-term treatment advantage.

Targeted research on cancer cells

While this research is still in its early stages, the findings suggest a potential paradigm shift in cancer treatment. The team plans to explore other molecules that might work similarly, thus broadening the scope of this technique.

“This study is about a different way to treat cancer using mechanical forces at the molecular scale,” said Ayala-Orozco.

If future studies validate these findings, molecular jackhammers could revolutionize cancer treatment. This approach represents a breakthrough by offering a non-invasive way to target and eliminate cancer cells with remarkable accuracy.

Unlike traditional methods that may harm surrounding healthy tissues or require invasive procedures, this technique uses infrared-activated vibrations to specifically destroy cancer cells.

Its precision and ability to treat deep-seated tumors without surgery could transform how cancer is managed, providing a more effective and less traumatic treatment option for patients.

The study is published in the journal Nature Chemistry.

