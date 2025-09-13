How the color of light could save you from a heart attack or stroke

Blood clots cause strokes, heart attacks, and lung damage, and they remain a leading cause of preventable hospital deaths in the United States, according to federal data. A new line of research points to a simple lever that might lower risk – the color of light reaching our eyes.

The work explores how specific wavelengths shape biology through the body’s daily timing system.

Scientists call this the circadian clock, a network that tunes hormones, blood pressure, and blood vessel tone across the 24 hour day, as shown in a comprehensive review.

Lead author Elizabeth Andraska, M.D., of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine (UPMC), and her colleagues asked a basic question. Does the spectrum of visible light change the way blood forms clots in living organisms.

Testing light color on blood clots

In a peer reviewed study, the team exposed mice to red, blue, or white light for 12 hours a day over 3 days, then used standard models to trigger clots.

Red light before the challenge led to nearly five times fewer clots than blue or white light.

The same study reported no benefit in genetically blind mice, and shining light directly on blood outside the body did not change clotting. That pattern points to an eye to brain pathway rather than a direct effect on blood.

Blood clots and red light

The researchers focused on blood platelets – the small cell fragments that stick together to stop bleeding and can spark harmful clots.

Red light exposure was linked to lower platelet aggregation and activation, signaling a less reactive clotting profile.

They also tracked neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which are sticky webs released by white blood cells to capture microbes but also snag platelets.

Mice given red light formed fewer NETs in clots and brain tissue after an induced stroke.

The researchers noticed that platelets in the red light group had more healthy fats, including oleic and linoleic acid.

These fats are known to make platelets less likely to stick together, which matched the reduced clotting activity they observed.

Finally, the scientists examined megakaryocytes, the bone marrow cells that make platelets.

Single cell data suggested changes in pathways tied to inflammation, stress responses, and cytoskeletal control, all of which relate to how platelets activate and aggregate.

Hints from human patients

The investigators went a step further and reviewed outcomes in more than 10,000 adults who had cataract surgery with either standard lenses or lenses that filter a slice of blue light.

Among people with cancer, who face about a ninefold higher clot risk than the general population according to a recent open access review, those with blue light filtering lenses had a lower lifetime risk of venous clots.

That retrospective signal does not prove cause and effect. It does align with the mouse findings and with prior evidence that clotting biology tracks daily timing cues.

What it means for you

This research does not replace proven prevention like movement during long trips, anticoagulants when prescribed, or hospital safety protocols. It does raise a precise, testable idea about light and clot biology that clinical trials can evaluate.

Light is not acting as a drug in the bloodstream. It seems to work through the optic system and brain timing networks, which then influence immune cells and platelets.

The animal benefit appeared when red light came before the clotting challenge, not after it. That timing suggests a preventive window and warns against over reading the result.

Human biology is more complex than lab models. The lens analysis was observational, so unmeasured variables could explain the signal.

How to think about light in daily life

Clotting problems remain common and deadly, especially after hospitalization and in major illnesses. Even small, safe reductions in risk could help many people if confirmed by trials.

Cancer amplifies clot risk for biological reasons that include tumor driven inflammation and pro coagulation signals. Any non drug intervention that safely trims that risk would be worth careful testing.

Most modern environments flood us with short wavelength light from screens and overhead fixtures. The new study suggests wavelength balance might matter, along with timing and duration.

Morning light helps set healthy rhythms, while circadian disruption raises cardiovascular strain. That makes lighting a public health question as much as a lab topic.

Expect controlled human studies that standardize wavelength, intensity, timing, and duration. Devices that deliver known doses through the eyes would allow rigorous testing of dose and response.

Researchers will also map how retinal signals talk to the brain and then to bone marrow and immune cells. Those pathways could reveal new drug targets alongside any light based strategies.

The study is published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis.

