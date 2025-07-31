Lions and hyenas change behavior when tourists are nearby

Every year, thousands of tourists head to Africa in search of wildlife encounters. For many, the chance to see lions and hyenas ranks high on their bucket list.

National parks like Etosha in Namibia offer one of the best opportunities to witness these carnivores in their natural environment. Tourists gather near man-made waterholes and along main roads, hoping for a close look at the animals they’ve only seen in documentaries.

Large predators and tourism

But how do these predators feel about the attention? New research suggests their movements might tell a different story.

A study led by the University of Georgia reveals how lions and hyenas adjust their habits in response to tourist activity. It uncovers a complex relationship between predator behavior, water access, road networks, and human presence.

“The message here is not that tourism is bad. These large predators need large areas to roam and access prey, and tourism is a huge driver of many economies,” said Jim Beasley, co-author of the study and a professor in UGA’s Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources.

Environment shapes animal movements

The research team tracked 14 lions and 9 hyenas using GPS collars over eight years. They analyzed movement patterns across seasons and times of day. The findings show that vegetation and water availability influenced predator behavior more than tourist traffic.

Lions chose areas with less shrubbery and tree cover. Though these cats are ambush predators, dense vegetation may also deter prey. This could force lions to hunt in open landscapes.

Hyenas, by contrast, gravitated toward grassy and tree-rich zones. This behavior might help them avoid heat and stay hidden.

These habitat choices weren’t random. They reflected a balance between predator needs and landscape features shaped by both nature and tourism infrastructure.

Species evolve their own strategies

Lions showed a consistent preference for waterholes during dry and wet seasons. Their presence near these resources likely serves two purposes – hydration and better chances of encountering prey.

Hyenas showed less interest in water sources. They can survive on water from their prey and seem more flexible in their range.

The researchers believe hyenas avoid waterholes to reduce competition with lions. This difference in behavior highlights how species evolve separate strategies in the same landscape.

Lions and hyenas dodge tourist traffic

The study also examined how animals interact with roads. Both lions and hyenas use roads to move efficiently. But during the dry season – when tourist traffic peaks – they avoid the busiest ones.

Lions tended to stay near secondary roads that have lower traffic but still provide access to waterholes. Hyenas, known for their wariness around humans, also kept away from primary roads in the dry season.

However, during the wetter months, when tourism drops, they used primary and secondary roads more freely.

Animals develop tolerance for tourists

Etosha sees over 200,000 visitors each year. Over time, animals may become used to vehicles and people.

Prior studies in the park have shown habituation in impalas, elephants, and even hyenas. Some lions, too, seem unbothered by tourists. But this tolerance may come with risks.

Animals that grow too used to humans may venture closer to park edges, where interactions with people can turn dangerous. Understanding these patterns helps park managers improve road layouts and visitor guidelines to ensure predator safety.

Balancing tourism and conservation

“National parks where these large carnivores occur are really important areas for conservation but also tourism,” Beasley said. “Tourism brings in a huge amount of revenue to a lot of countries, and many people want to go see large carnivores in the wild.”

But while people enjoy watching wildlife, it’s important to consider the hidden effects of these encounters.

The research shows that animals don’t just wander randomly. Their choices reflect subtle calculations about safety, prey availability, and human disturbance.

“Large carnivores are especially vulnerable to anthropogenic pressures, which are increasing in areas of Sub-Saharan Africa,” wrote the researchers.

“As wildlife-based tourism increases human-wildlife interactions, it is crucial to better understand predator habitat selection to inform conservation strategies.”

The study, published in the journal Global Ecology and Conservation, was led by Jessica R. Patterson.

