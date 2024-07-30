Liquid metals may create a greener future for chemical production

Liquid metals are at the forefront of a new strategy to combat industrial emissions. Despite the global shift towards renewable energy, the harsh reality remains that chemical production contributes to an estimated 10 to 15 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

An immense 10 percent of total energy consumption worldwide is expended in chemical plants, a number that is steadily climbing.

The major culprit? Energy-intensive chemical reactions that are fundamental to producing a vast array of commodities.

In an intriguing turn of events, researchers from the University of Sydney are proposing a radical approach to tackling these emissions – leveraging the “atomic intelligence” of liquid metals to trigger greener, more sustainable chemical reactions.

Chemical reactions: Heart of modern existence

At the helm of this innovative research is Professor Kourosh Kalantar-Zadeh, head of the School of Chemical Engineering at the University of Sydney.

“People often forget that chemical reactions are at the heart of all we have and use; almost all modern products are created using some sort of chemical reaction,” said Professor Kalantar-Zadeh.

Indeed, from high-grade plastics in medical tools to ammonia in agriculture, the production process of most modern commodities involves chemical reactions that consume significant energy, consequently leading to burgeoning greenhouse gas emissions.

Liquid metal: Future of chemical reactions?

The research team proposes that many chemical reactions could be made more efficient using liquid metals. These reactions include green hydrogen production, synthesis of structured chemicals like polymers used in household items, and decomposition of materials like microplastics and PFAS.

“Using liquid metals for chemical reactions is still a very new concept; most chemical reactions still rely on decades-old processes. Tapping into the ‘atomic intelligence’ of metals in liquid form to drive reactions remains largely unexplored but holds huge potential for transforming the future of chemical industries,” noted Professor Kalantar-Zadeh.

Last year, the team pioneered a technique using liquid metals, aiming to replace traditional, energy-guzzling processes that rely on solid catalysts (solid metals or compounds) for triggering chemical reactions.

The innovative methodology involves creating a range of products, including plastics, fertilizers, fuels, and feedstock.

Low-temperature reactions: the way forward?

The team’s revolutionary approach allows chemical reactions to be incited at lower temperatures. This is a stark contrast with current methods requiring metals to be heated to several thousand degrees centigrade.

Liquid metals can dissolve catalytic metals like tin, copper, silver, and nickel at lower temperatures. This results in alloys that facilitate chemical reactions at low energy, thus presenting a profound stride towards a sustainable future for chemical industries.

The innovative research offers a roadmap demonstrating the transformative potential of altering the nature of chemical reactions.

As more industries recognize this potential, the possibilities are boundless, and a more sustainable future might just be within our reach.

Unique properties of liquid metals

Liquid metals, such as gallium and mercury, exhibit remarkable properties that make them ideal candidates for revolutionizing chemical processes.

One of the most significant advantages of liquid metals is their ability to remain in a liquid state at relatively low temperatures, allowing them to be used as efficient solvents and catalysts.

Additionally, liquid metals possess excellent thermal and electrical conductivity, which can further optimize reaction conditions and improve overall efficiency. This conductivity allows for better heat management during chemical processes, minimizing energy waste and enhancing the stability of reactions.

Furthermore, their unique atomic structure enables liquid metals to create dynamic environments for molecular interactions, potentially leading to the development of new materials and products.

The future of green chemistry

As researchers continue to explore the applications of liquid metals in chemical reactions, the potential for innovation is vast.

From producing cleaner fuels to developing more sustainable materials, liquid metals may well serve as a cornerstone for the future of green chemistry, driving significant reductions in industrial emissions and paving the way for a more sustainable world.

The integration of this technology would not only change the landscape of chemical production but could also contribute to global efforts in combating climate change.

The study is published in the journal Science.

