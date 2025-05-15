Living near nature helps reduce bad habits like smoking

A walk through a park, a moment of quiet under a tree, a glimpse of green spaces from a window – these small encounters with nature might be more than just pleasant distractions. They could be changing people’s lifestyle choices.

Researchers from the University of Exeter have found a link between nature and health habits. The study, part of the BlueHealth project funded by the EU’s Horizon 2020, tracked smoking and drinking patterns across 18 countries.

The results were clear. People living in the greenest neighborhoods were 13 percent less likely to smoke and 31 percent less likely to drink daily than those in less green areas.

Nature visits reduce smoking

The study didn’t stop at measuring green space. It also looked at intentional nature visits. People who made it a habit to spend time in nature – at least once a week – were less likely to smoke. The effect on drinking wasn’t as strong.

“We don’t think it’s simply a coincidence those who are exposed to nature smoke and drink less. A growing number of studies are showing that when people are exposed to nature, they have fewer cravings for substances like alcohol and nicotine,” noted Dr. Mat White from the University of Vienna.

“In part, we think this is because they tend to be calmer and don’t need that ‘hit,’ which helps them give up smoking, for instance.”

What counts as green space?

The study defined residential green space as land with natural elements within 250 meters of a person’s home. That includes private gardens, parks, and patches of greenery. Data came from the BlueHealth International Survey, which involved 18,838 adults from 18 countries.

Study lead author Dr. Leanne Martin emphasized that the benefits of nature cut across income levels and educational backgrounds.

“Our finding that nature seems to be beneficial to all in society is hugely important because it goes some way to leveling the playing field in terms of reducing health inequalities,” noted Dr. Martin.

“We’ve accounted for a wide range of socioeconomic factors in our research and found the benefits are not determined by things like having a higher income or living in more affluent areas. For those people who don’t live in areas with high green space, we’ve found those intentional visits to nature also have huge benefits.”

Green spaces can assist public health

The study suggests that green spaces could serve as a public health tool. Nature’s calming effect may reduce cravings for cigarettes. The tranquility of a park, the rhythm of a river, or the rustle of leaves could all play a role in easing the urge to smoke.

But what about alcohol? The study found that while living near green spaces was linked to less daily drinking, the effect was not as strong as it was for smoking.

Researchers think social habits may be a factor. Drinking often happens in social settings, and those settings might still be present, even in green areas.

Can nature help you break a habit?

Public health programs could use these findings. Instead of conventional quit-smoking strategies, they could promote nature visits. A weekly walk through a forest or a park might offer the same calming effect as nicotine – without the health risks.

But what about those without easy access to green spaces? The study suggests that intentional nature visits work, even for people in urban areas. Programs could organize nature outings or create small green spaces in city centers.

Why this study stands out

Previous studies often focused on one country or one type of nature exposure. This study expanded the scope. It covered 18 countries and looked at both residential green space and intentional nature visits.

Despite the cultural and environmental differences across countries, the findings remained consistent. The link between green spaces and lower smoking rates held up across the board. This suggests that nature’s influence isn’t tied to one place or culture – it’s universal.

More than just green space

The study lays the groundwork for future research. It opens questions about how much nature is needed to see a health effect. Would a short walk through a park have the same impact as a day spent hiking? Would sitting by a lake offer more benefits than a walk through a garden?

And what about other health risks? If nature can lower smoking rates, could it also reduce other unhealthy habits? More research could explore these questions and refine the role of nature in public health strategies.

Green spaces and healthier habits

The University of Exeter study offers a simple message: green spaces might help people smoke and drink less. Living near greenery or visiting nature regularly seems to make people less likely to reach for a cigarette or a drink.

For public health officials, the findings suggest a low-cost, accessible intervention. Create more green spaces. Promote nature visits. Make nature a regular part of daily life.

For individuals, the takeaway is even simpler. Spend time in nature. Visit a park. Walk through a garden. It could be more than just a relaxing break – it could be a step toward a healthier life.

The study is published in the journal Health & Place.

