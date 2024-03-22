Loneliness harms health more than alcohol, obesity, or smoking

Loneliness could be the ultimate silent killer, especially for older adults. New research from the Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Medicine shows that loneliness is a major source of stress, affecting both mental and physical health.

Think about the things you’ve been warned are bad for your health: smoking, a high-fat diet, drinking too much alcohol. They all carry multiple major risks. But what if there was something worse like loneliness lurking in the shadows – something your doctor might not even ask you about?

What is loneliness?

Let’s not confuse loneliness with being alone. You can be alone without feeling lonely, and you can be surrounded by people and still experience the pangs of loneliness. True loneliness is more than just a passing feeling.

Here’s how experts define it:

Feeling like you lack satisfying social connections. You might not have anyone you feel close to, or maybe you feel like nobody really “gets” you.

The sense that your relationships aren’t what you want them to be. If you find yourself feeling disconnected from the people around you, even if they seem to care, that can still lead to loneliness.

Loneliness and mental health

The study paints a bleak picture: 53% of older adults seen by doctors admit to feeling lonely. Sadly, many people suffer in silence.

Furthermore, loneliness is a bigger problem than many well-known dangers. It was a greater stressor than alcoholism, obesity, and even smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.

“The first and obvious answer for loneliness is for primary care physicians to screen their patients,” said study author Dr. Monica Williams-Farrelly. “Based on the literature and research, loneliness has influences on health that are quite significant and quite strong, so in the same way that we ask older adults: Do you smoke? Or do you measure your blood sugar?”

How loneliness hurts your health

Loneliness doesn’t just feel bad emotionally, it can cause a chain reaction of physical problems. Feelings of isolation can lead to:

Increased risk of heart disease

Weakened immune system

Higher risk of depression and anxiety

Cognitive decline and an increased risk of dementia

More than just an ‘older adults’ issue

While the study focused on older adults, loneliness is a monster that can creep up on anyone. Here’s why different age groups might feel lonely:

Young adults: Leaving home for college, moving to a new city, or major life changes can create a sense of disconnection.

Moms: It can be surprisingly isolating to care for young children, even if you have a supportive partner.

Remote workers: While it might seem ideal to work from home, missing out on casual workplace interactions can be surprisingly damaging over time.

The pandemic’s toll on loneliness and health

Before the pandemic, loneliness was already recognized as a significant issue, especially among older adults. However, the situation took a dramatic turn for the worse with the onset of COVID-19 and the ensuing public health measures implemented to curb its spread, such as national stay-at-home orders.

These measures, while necessary for physical health and safety, had unintended consequences on the social fabric of society. By significantly reducing opportunities for in-person interactions, the pandemic intensified feelings of isolation and loneliness for many people.

This was particularly true for older adults who may not be as connected digitally or for whom physical presence and touch are vital forms of social connection.

“Loneliness may seem simple, but it can be complex to identify and address. It started to become a problem before COVID-19, and then with the national stay-at-home order caused by the pandemic, social contact was being prevented, which exacerbated the problem,” noted Dr. Williams-Farrelly.

Tips to improve mental health

The good news is, there are ways to break the cycle of loneliness and find real connection. Here are some ideas:

Ask for help

Talking to your doctor about loneliness is a brave first step towards feeling better. Sometimes, just saying how you feel out loud can make a difference.

Your doctor can help you understand why you’re feeling lonely and find ways to make things better. This can lead to real solutions that make a major difference in your life.

Reach out to old friends

Think of those people who used to be a big part of your life – friends, family, maybe even old coworkers. Life gets busy, and sometimes you lose touch. But reaching back out can be an amazing way to fight off loneliness.

Sure, it might feel a little weird at first, but chances are, they’ve thought about you too. You might be surprised at how easy it is to pick up right where you left off, and those old bonds can be incredibly comforting.

Get involved in your community

Find your kind of people. There’s a local group out there for just about everything. Love to read? Join a book club. Want to make a difference? Volunteer for a cause you care about. Into board games or hiking? There’s a group for that too.

It’s a great way to meet people who share your interests and build friendships in a fun, low-pressure way.

Try a “circle of friends”

One of the most powerful solutions mentioned is the Circle of Friends program. Imagine it like this: a group of people coming together for three months, focused on building real friendships and connections.

This isn’t just about feeling better, studies show it leads to improvements in overall health, how people think, and even helps people live longer. The best part? Programs like this might even reduce healthcare costs in the long run.

Online connections

Sometimes, online connections can be a lifesaver, especially if you’re feeling lonely. While nothing beats real-life friendships, social media and online groups can provide a sense of community and support when you need it most.

Just remember, online connections are the icing on the cake; don’t let them replace those face-to-face friendships that promote higher levels of intimacy.

Discuss loneliness and emotional health

The researchers believe that primary care doctors have a huge opportunity to help lonely older adults. “Primary care clinicians should discuss loneliness with their older adult patients and provide resources to help them create meaningful social relationships,” explained study author Dr. Nicole Fowler.

By simply asking about loneliness during checkups, doctors can start important conversations that lead to solutions. This shows that healthcare providers aren’t just focused on fixing physical problems – they care about the whole person, including their emotional well-being.

Remember: Loneliness is something most people experience at some point. It’s okay to feel this way, and there’s no shame in asking for help.

The study is published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–