Loneliness impairs memory in older adults

Loneliness affects roughly a third of Canadians, and recent research from the University of Waterloo suggests that this condition can have far more severe consequences than we may realize.

Loneliness is not just an emotional state, but a potent stressor that can significantly impair our memory, especially as we age.

The study elaborates that loneliness is a subjective emotion. It’s quite possible for a person to feel isolated even when they are actively engaging in social activities.

Often accompanied by depression, this feeling can trigger an increase in stress hormones, which can wreak havoc on our memory capabilities.

Focus of the research

The Waterloo team conducted a study over a six-year period to examine the impact of social isolation and loneliness on memory in middle-aged and older adults.

The research was focused on four categories of social isolation and loneliness: individuals who were both socially isolated and lonely, those who were socially isolated, those who were lonely, and individuals who were neither.

Loneliness and memory impairment

“As we expected, people who were both socially isolated and lonely had the greatest decline in memory, which intensified over the six years,” noted study lead author Ji Won Kang, a Ph.D. candidate at Waterloo.

Somewhat surprisingly, the researchers found that loneliness itself had the second greatest impact on memory, a finding that challenges the popular narrative focusing on the detrimental effects of social isolation.

“Regarding functional impairment, the ‘neither’ group and ‘both’ group, respectively, displayed the least and the most severe functional impairment,” the experts noted.

“Turning to memory, our regression analyses suggested that being socially isolated, lonely, or both were linked to lower memory scores relative to being neither isolated nor lonely.”

Can solitude be a silver lining?

If you’re wondering how socially isolated individuals without feelings of loneliness can protect their memory, the answer may lie in engaging in solo activities that are mentally stimulating.

Activities such as reading, playing games, and pursuing hobbies can improve memory and stimulate the brain, thereby offsetting the negative effects of social isolation.

These activities not only provide mental engagement but also promote cognitive resilience, helping to maintain memory function and overall brain health as we age.

What does the future hold?

The findings underscore the significance of community programs for older adults, especially those who are both socially isolated and lonely.

Kang hopes the research can be instrumental in highlighting the need for such initiatives since this group is at the highest risk of memory impairment.

Addressing the societal issues that contribute to isolation should be a priority. “A solution could be to implement transportation or home-visit programs – something to address the societal issues that lead to them being more isolated,” said Kang.

As for those who are socially connected but still feel lonely, understanding the root cause of their loneliness is crucial for effective intervention and support.

For instance, these individuals may be grappling with personal issues, such as a failing marriage or unresolved emotional conflicts. In such cases, counseling or therapy could offer them the much-needed support to address these underlying problems.

By tackling the root causes, individuals can work towards alleviating their feelings of loneliness and improving their overall mental health and well-being.

The role of technology in combating loneliness

In today’s digital age, technology can play a crucial role in mitigating the impacts of loneliness and social isolation.

Virtual reality (VR) experiences and online social platforms can offer meaningful connections for those who are physically isolated.

For older adults, tech-savvy solutions like video calls, online communities, and social media can provide opportunities to engage with family and friends, reducing feelings of loneliness.

Additionally, mobile applications focused on mental health can offer resources and support for managing loneliness and its associated stress.

Embracing technology while ensuring ease of use can be a significant step towards addressing the loneliness epidemic.

Loneliness: A public health crisis

The study sends an important message: loneliness has a tangible impact on cognitive health, affecting our memory and overall cognitive function.

So, the next time you feel lonely, remember that it’s not just an emotion – it’s a matter of public health.

“Memory changes linked to aging are often viewed as a normal part of growing older, but these changes frequently signify major neurocognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, and Lewy body dementia,” noted the researchers.

“Currently, over 55 million individuals globally are living with major neurocognitive disorders and this number is expected to rise to 139 million by 2050. These disorders have emerged as leading contributors to mortality and morbidity among aging populations.”

The study is published in the journal Archives of Gerontology and Geriatrics.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–