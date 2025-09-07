Loneliness isn't just emotional - it's also harming your health and raising medical costs

Most of us think of loneliness as an emotional weight, not a medical expense resulting from health problems. But new research shows it also leaves a measurable mark on healthcare systems.

Adults who report feeling lonely often end up costing the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS) nearly $1,150 more per year than their peers who feel socially connected.

That figure comes from a large peer-reviewed study that tracked more than 23,000 adults across Britain between 2021 and 2023.

The researchers linked survey responses to estimates of doctor visits, outpatient appointments, and hospital stays, uncovering a clear financial toll alongside the personal one.

Loneliness and health

The effect wasn’t evenly spread across life. Loneliness weighed heaviest on young adults aged 16 to 24 and again later in life, suggesting that these are especially vulnerable windows when social isolation hits both health and the health care system hardest.

Led by Nia Morrish of the University of Exeter’s Public Health Economics Group, the study also examined how loneliness connects to mental distress, well-being, and overall quality of life.

The World Health Organization calls poor social connection a public health priority in a global report. It estimates that one in six people worldwide is affected and that loneliness is linked to roughly 100 deaths every hour.

One national bulletin shows that in early 2025 about 25 percent of adults in Great Britain felt lonely often, always, or some of the time, and about seven percent felt lonely often or always. Younger adults reported higher levels than older adults.

What the study measured

The researchers drew their data from Understanding Society, a long running U.K. household panel dataset.

That survey follows the same people over time, which lets researchers see patterns that are hard to capture in one off polls.

They measured loneliness with the UCLA 3-item scale and tracked mental distress using the General Health Questionnaire.

They also summarized physical and mental functioning with the Short Form Health Survey (CHIS) and assessed positive mental well-being using the Short Warwick-Edinburgh Mental Well-being Scale (SWEMWBS).

Tracking loneliness across Britain

About 32 percent of participants felt lonely some of the time and 8 percent felt lonely often. Those who were lonely showed higher psychological distress, lower positive mental well-being, and lower physical and mental functioning.

People who reported loneliness booked more GP and outpatient visits across 12 months. They also recorded more inpatient days than peers who did not report loneliness.

The cost pattern by age is U shaped. The largest excess costs appeared among 16- to 24-year-olds and again among older adults.

Statistical significance for excess costs was clearest for 16- to 24-year-olds. That suggests early adult years may be a sensitive window for support.

Health costs rise with loneliness

Loneliness does not only increase health care spending. It also cuts into quality of life by raising the risks of depression, anxiety, and even early death, according to a meta-analysis of 148 studies covering 308,849 people.

The researchers in that work concluded that poor social connection is comparable to smoking and obesity in terms of its impact on survival.

Economic models suggest loneliness may ripple through the workforce. Research on job performance has shown links between loneliness and reduced productivity, absenteeism, and higher turnover.

That means the NHS costs capture only part of a larger hidden bill that also hits employers, families, and communities.

What could ease the pressure

Evidence reviews find that some programs can reduce loneliness when they build structured interaction, active participation, and consistent contact.

One such review reported that most evaluated interventions that met those design features reduced loneliness.

Group formats often help, and delivery can be in person or online if it keeps people engaged. The details matter, and person tailored delivery is still important.

Governments take loneliness seriously

Governments have begun to recognize loneliness as a policy issue. In 2018, the U.K. created a Minister for Loneliness role, and more recent strategies encourage local councils to invest in community programs.

These initiatives aim to expand social prescribing, where health workers link patients with local clubs, volunteer groups, or support networks that can build connection outside of medical care.

Community organizations also play a role. Faith groups, sports teams, and neighborhood associations can provide natural places for connection that reduce reliance on clinical services.

Evidence shows that interventions work best when communities embed them in everyday social life rather than treating them as isolated add-ons.

Health, loneliness, and the future

“We found that people experiencing loneliness, especially in younger adulthood and later life, incur higher NHS costs compared with those who are not lonely,” said Morrish.

She and the team also emphasized links to poorer health, reduced well-being, and lower quality of life.

“Our findings highlight the importance of recognizing loneliness as both a public health issue and an NHS priority,” said Professor Antonieta Medina-Lara of Exeter. She pointed to the personal costs and the wider burden on services.

The study is published in PLOS ONE.

