Long COVID inflammation damages heart cells

For countless individuals worldwide, grappling with the lingering impacts of COVID-19 months after their initial recovery has become a puzzling reality.

Often referred to as “long COVID,” the condition is marked by an array of recurring symptoms, including chest pain and heart palpitations.

But why do these symptoms persist? Recent research by the University of Queensland (UQ) offers profound insights.

Cardiovascular impact of long COVID

Getting to the root of the matter, the University of Queensland-led investigation focused on post-COVID cardiovascular issues. The goal was to understand why chest pain and heart palpitations persist among long COVID sufferers.

“We discovered elevated levels of cytokines, proteins which help control inflammation in the body, in the blood samples of people at about 18 months post-infection with SARS-CoV-2,” said Professor Kirsty Short.

“Lab studies showed these trace-level cytokines had a direct effect on the functionality of cardiomyocytes, the cells of the heart responsible for its pump function.”

Professor Short noted that these particular types of cells are fundamental building blocks for our heart, so damaging them can lead to cardiovascular symptoms.

Until now, the role of chronic inflammation in cardiovascular symptoms had been unclear, particularly in cases where symptoms persisted for over a year after infection.

These findings bring the medical community one step closer to understanding the full extent of COVID-19’s long-term impact on heart health.

Studying long COVID through blood samples

To explore the mysteries of long COVID, the team analyzed the blood of 50 participants from across Australia.

This cohort included individuals who had been living with long COVID for over a year, those who had recovered from COVID-19, and individuals who had never been infected by the virus.

A unique technology developed at UQ’s Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (AIBN) called “immuno-storm chip” nanotechnology, was the tool of choice to investigate trace elevated cytokines. The experts also examined markers linked with cardiac tissue damage.

Although excited about the findings, Professor Short remains cautious. “It’s only early days and these results require validation in additional patient cohorts, including those infected with more recent SARS-CoV-2 strains.”

Professor Short also noted that the study’s focus was primarily on people with cardiovascular symptoms.

Despite the limitations, the research paves the path toward a better understanding of long COVID. It presents comprehensive insights into this complex disease and could potentially enhance diagnosis and treatment options.

A collaborative scientific endeavor

The research team included Jane Sinclair, a Ph.D. candidate from UQ’s School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences, Courtney Vedelago from AIBN, and Dr. Feargal J. Ryan of the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute.

The study represents a collaborative effort by multiple institutes, including UQ’s School of Mathematics and Physics, Institute for Molecular Bioscience, Faculty of Medicine, Mater Health Queensland, Mater Research Institute-UQ, and several other institutions.

COVID’s lasting impact on heart health

The findings from the study highlight the importance of understanding the long-term cardiovascular effects of COVID-19, particularly for individuals grappling with symptoms over a year post-infection.

By identifying elevated cytokine levels and their impact on cardiomyocytes, the research opens doors for targeted treatments focused on reducing inflammation to protect heart health in long COVID patients.

“An estimated 65 million people globally suffer from post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC), with many experiencing cardiovascular symptoms like chest pain and heart palpitations,” noted the study authors.

Guiding future research

While the research team remains cautious about drawing broad conclusions, they acknowledge the study’s potential in guiding future research.

This initial study suggests a need for expanded research across larger and more diverse populations to confirm the findings.

Additionally, future investigations could explore whether specific anti-inflammatory therapies might mitigate the persistent cardiovascular symptoms observed in long COVID patients.

This study marks a pivotal step in understanding long COVID, but it’s only the beginning. By continuing to investigate the role of chronic inflammation, scientists hope to develop clearer diagnostic tools and treatments, ultimately improving the quality of life for those affected by this complex condition.

The study is published in the journal Nature Microbiology.

