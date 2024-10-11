Long COVID linked to leftover proteins in the blood
10-11-2024

Long COVID linked to leftover proteins in the blood

Sanjana Gajbhiye
Earth.com staff writer

We all have dealt with party crashers, the uninvited guests who somehow find their way into our festivities and then refuse to leave. Well, COVID-19 and its proteins appear to be behaving similarly, but with far more serious consequences.

This inconsiderate guest has become the topic of a recent study by researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, who are trying to understand why it is intent on overstaying its welcome.

Long COVID and blood proteins

The in-depth research has shed light on an intriguing, yet wholly unanticipated connection between lingering COVID-induced symptoms and certain proteins in the blood.

The key takeaway? Those experiencing persistent symptoms, what we now refer to as “long COVID,” are twice as likely to have SARS-CoV-2 proteins in their blood than those who managed to give the virus a swift kick out the door.

The study was focused on a meticulous analysis of blood samples from over 700 individuals, including participants from the RECOVER Initiative, sponsored by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

All is not as it appears

Just when we thought we had a grasp on COVID-19, it pivots and displays another facet.

According to Dr. Zoe Swank, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Department of Pathology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the underlying cause of enduring symptoms may be a lasting viral infection.

“If we can identify a subset of people who have persistent viral symptoms because of a reservoir of virus in the body, we may be able to treat them with antivirals to alleviate their symptoms,” said Dr. Swank.

More surprises from COVID proteins

Deepening the intrigue, the plot thickens with the discovery that approximately 43% of those reporting long COVID symptoms tested positive for viral proteins – up to 14 months after their initial positive COVID test.

Compare this to a mere 21% of those who escaped the clutches of long COVID having these biomarkers.

Long COVID and its proteins

It appears that long COVID is not a straightforward issue. Dr. David Walt, a professor of pathology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and principal investigator on the study, elaborated on the discovery.

“This finding suggests there is likely more than one cause of long COVID.” noted Dr. Walt. “For example, another possible cause of long-COVID symptoms could be that the virus harms the immune system, causing immune dysfunction to continue after the virus is cleared.”

Journey into long COVID

Long COVID research seems akin to traversing uncharted territory with new discoveries at every turn.

“There is still a lot that we don’t know about how this virus affects people,” said Dr. David C. Goff, director of the Division of Cardiovascular Sciences at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI).

“These types of studies are critical to help investigators better understand the mechanisms underlying long COVID – which will help bring us closer to identifying the right targets for treatment.”

The instrumental role of the SARS-CoV-2 blood test, developed by Brigham and Women’s researchers, in a national study called RECOVER-VITAL, emphasizes this point. This study aims to evaluate the impact of antiviral treatment on long COVID recovery.

Long COVID and the immune system

One specific area of focus is the role of the immune system in perpetuating long COVID symptoms. The interplay between an overactive or dysfunctional immune response and the virus might be an important piece of the long COVID puzzle.

This knowledge may lead to the development of specific therapeutic interventions designed to regulate the immune response.

The research into long COVID may be complex, but it’s also paving the way for the future. With studies emphasizing the presence of viral proteins and possible immune dysfunction, there’s a strong foundation for more in-depth exploration.

Researchers are optimistic that these pieces of the puzzle will gradually come together, steering us toward effective treatments.

Uninvited COVID-19 proteins

Being a persistent party crasher is not unique to the COVID-19 virus. “Other viruses are associated with similar post-acute syndromes,” said Dr. Swank, pointing to Ebola and Zika as previous offenders.

We may not have won the war against COVID-19 just yet, but each discovery brings us closer to victory. The mystery of long COVID is slowly being unraveled.

We can only hope this uninvited guest decides to leave sooner rather than later, especially for the millions worldwide enduring the trials of long COVID.

The study is published in the journal Clinical Microbiology and Infection.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2024/10/Arctic-carbon-source.jpg
10-11-2024
Arctic ecosystem stability threatened by declining plant resilience 
2024/10/Finch-beaks.jpg
10-11-2024
Finch beaks and bird songs: A new story of evolution
2024/10/moon-full_hunters-moon_supermoon_october-17-2024_1m.jpg
10-11-2024
"Hunter's Supermoon" prepares to illuminate the October skies
2024/10/Urban-beekeeping.jpg
10-11-2024
How does urban beekeeping affect native wild bees?
2024/10/neurons_50-largest_mapped_fruit-fly-brain_UCambridge_1m.jpg
10-11-2024
First complete map created of every neuron in an adult brain
2024/10/Lightning-space-weather.jpg
10-11-2024
Lightning on Earth can influence the weather in space
2024/10/Plant-stress.jpg
10-11-2024
Plants have a secret weapon for surviving stress
2024/10/vacuum-dna_forest_biodiversity_tracking-tool_1m.jpg
10-11-2024
Vacuuming animal DNA from the air in a forest yields surprising results
2024/10/sperm-whale_Physeter-macrocephalus_gulf-disappearance_1.jpg
10-11-2024
Where have all the sperm whales gone? Scientists think they know
2024/10/Long-COVID-protein.jpg
10-11-2024
Long COVID linked to leftover proteins in the blood
2024/10/severe-geomagnetic-solar-storm_hits-earth_auroras_october11-2024_1m.jpg
10-11-2024
Auroras and "Severe" solar storms will continue through tomorrow
2024/10/jupiter_great-red-spot_changing_1m.jpg
10-11-2024
Jupiter's Great Red Spot grows and shrinks like a stress ball
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved