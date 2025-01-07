Looking for a New Year's resolution? Make hydration a habit

When it comes to New Year’s health resolutions, we often focus on the usual suspects: exercise routines, plant-based diets, better sleep, and stress management. But there’s one crucial health habit that often flies under the radar – proper hydration.

While it might not be as trendy as the latest workout program or diet plan, staying well-hydrated is arguably one of the easiest and most impactful changes you can make for your health.

The benefits are remarkable: improved blood pressure, better diabetes management, enhanced joint health, and even migraine relief, not to mention that coveted skin glow we all desire.

“Staying optimally hydrated is a relatively easy lifestyle modification with potentially significant benefit: a longer disease-free life,” said Natalia Dmitrieva, a research scientist in the Laboratory of Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute in Bethesda, Maryland.

Most Americans are chronically dehydrated

Here’s a sobering fact: more than half of Americans don’t meet the recommended daily water intake. Women should aim for 8-10 cups daily, while men need 10-12 cups.

The problem isn’t just about forgetting to drink water – it’s that many of us don’t actively think about hydration until we’re already thirsty.

“Thirst often occurs when we are already under-hydrated, meaning the harmful effects of insufficient hydration may have already begun,” noted Dmitrieva.

Effortless hydration by habit stacking

Incorporating more water into your day doesn’t need to be difficult. You can use a simple technique called habit stacking.

This means pairing water consumption with routines you already do every day, making it easy to create a sustainable hydration habit.

Here’s how it works:

Morning coffee ritual : As you wait for your coffee to brew, drink a full glass of water. This jumpstarts your hydration first thing in the morning.

: As you wait for your coffee to brew, drink a full glass of water. This jumpstarts your hydration first thing in the morning. Dog walking : Take a water bottle with you on your walk and aim to finish it by the time you get home. It’s a great way to hydrate while staying active.

: Take a water bottle with you on your walk and aim to finish it by the time you get home. It’s a great way to hydrate while staying active. Lunch break : Use the time while your food heats up to drink a glass of water. It’s simple and helps you stay consistent.

: Use the time while your food heats up to drink a glass of water. It’s simple and helps you stay consistent. Desk work: Combine short stretching breaks with a quick glass of water. It refreshes both your body and mind.

This approach leverages routines you already follow, making it easier to build a lasting habit of staying hydrated. Small, intentional steps like these can lead to big health benefits over time.

Hydration beyond plain water

Meeting your daily hydration needs doesn’t mean you have to stick to the habit of drinking only plain water. The CDC recognizes several alternatives that can help you stay hydrated while adding variety to your routine. Here are some options:

Plain coffee or tea : These beverages count toward your hydration goals when consumed without added sugars.

: These beverages count toward your hydration goals when consumed without added sugars. Sparkling water and seltzers : Fizzy drinks can be a refreshing way to hydrate, especially for those who enjoy carbonation.

: Fizzy drinks can be a refreshing way to hydrate, especially for those who enjoy carbonation. Flavored waters (unsweetened): Naturally flavored waters without added sugars or artificial sweeteners offer a tasty twist

Even certain foods can contribute to your daily water intake. “Examples include tomatoes, cucumbers, oranges and lettuce, all of which can significantly contribute to your daily water intake,” said Dmitrieva.

Simple strategies to build a hydration habit

Want a practical approach to ensure proper hydration?

“One effective strategy is to fill a 32-ounce bottle with water in the morning and make sure to drink it throughout the day, in addition to any other beverages consumed during meals or coffee breaks,” said Dmitrieva.

“At the end of the day, assess whether you’ve consumed an additional 4-6 cups of water. If not, refill the bottle and drink more before the day ends.”

On days with intense physical activity or prolonged exposure to heat, you’ll need to increase this amount accordingly.

Benefits of increased water intake

The habit of proper hydration might not have the same excitement as starting a gym membership or experimenting with trendy superfoods, but it plays a crucial role in maintaining good health. It’s a simple, affordable, and low-effort habit that offers significant benefits for your body and mind.

This year, as you set your health goals, think about prioritizing hydration. By drinking enough water daily, you support vital functions like digestion, joint health, and energy levels. It’s one of the easiest wellness changes you can make and sustain over time.

The best habits are those you can stick with consistently. Staying hydrated doesn’t require drastic lifestyle changes, fancy equipment, or extra expenses – just small, consistent efforts.

Making hydration a daily priority is a straightforward way to invest in your long-term health.

—–

—–