Lost in translation: How we misread our dogs’ emotions

We think we understand our dogs and their emotions. We see a wagging tail as happiness and whimpering as sadness, projecting our emotions onto them. This perception forms the foundation of our bond, but what if we are getting it wrong?

New research from Arizona State University (ASU) suggests that dog owners frequently misinterpret their pet’s emotions. Instead of reading a dog’s true signals, we rely on context, assuming that we know how our pets feel based on the situation rather than their actual behavior.

Understanding dog emotions

Communication with a dog requires patience and observation. Unlike humans, dogs do not express themselves with words. Instead, they rely on body language, facial expressions, and vocalizations. This can make emotional interpretation challenging, especially when our own biases come into play.

At first glance, it seems simple. You give your dog a treat, and she wags her tail before trotting away happily. You believe she is delighted, that she understands your affection, and that the two of you share a moment of connection. But is that what really happens?

According to ASU researchers Holly Molinaro and Clive Wynne, our interpretation of dog emotions often strays from reality. The study reveals that humans tend to judge a dog’s emotional state based on the surrounding situation rather than the dog’s actual behavior.

Impact of human bias

Dogs have their own way of expressing emotions, but humans frequently misunderstand these signals. This misinterpretation often occurs because we project our feelings onto them. We assume a dog feels happy or guilty because that is how we would feel in a similar situation.

“People do not look at what the dog is doing, instead they look at the situation surrounding the dog and base their emotional perception off of that,” said Molinaro.

Professor Clive Wynne, who studies dog behavior, further explained this challenge. “Our dogs are trying to communicate with us, but we humans seem determined to look at everything except the poor pooch himself.”

Context alters emotion perception

To test how humans perceive dog emotions, Molinaro and Wynne conducted two experiments. They filmed dogs in various scenarios, capturing moments believed to be positive, such as receiving treats or preparing for a walk, as well as negative situations, like mild scolding or encountering a vacuum cleaner.

Participants watched these videos, some with full context and others with altered backgrounds. In one experiment, the researchers edited the clips so that a dog filmed in a happy setting appeared to be in a negative one, and vice versa. The goal was to see how people would judge the emotions of the dog.

The findings were striking. People overwhelmingly relied on situational cues rather than the dog’s actual behavior to determine its emotional state.

“You see a dog getting a treat, you assume he must be feeling good. You see a dog getting yelled at, you assume he’s feeling bad,” Molinaro explained. “These assumptions of how you think the dog is feeling have nothing to do with the dog’s behavior or emotional cues, which is very striking.”

Mistaken emotion of a “guilty” dog

One of the most common misinterpretations in dog behavior is the so-called “guilty look.” Many dog owners believe their pet feels guilt after doing something wrong, but research suggests otherwise.

“When you yell at your dog for doing something bad and she makes that guilty face, is it really because she is guilty, or is it because she is scared you are going to reprimand her more?” said Molinaro.

Dogs react to human tone, posture, and body language. What appears as guilt is often fear or submission, a response to their owner’s reaction rather than an understanding of wrongdoing. This misunderstanding can affect training and the bond between pet and owner.

The influence of human emotions

Another factor in misreading dog emotions is anthropomorphism – the tendency to attribute human emotions to animals. While humans and dogs share a close relationship, their emotional processing differs significantly.

“I have always found this idea that dogs and humans must have the same emotions to be very biased and without any real scientific proof to back it up, so I wanted to see if there are factors that might actually be affecting our perception of dog emotions,” Molinaro said.

Humans interpret emotions based on cultural and personal experiences. The way one person perceives sadness or happiness may differ from another. When it comes to animals, these subjective experiences shape how we understand their behavior, often leading to inaccurate assumptions.

A better understanding of dog emotions

So how can dog owners learn to interpret their pet’s emotions more accurately? The key lies in awareness and observation. Recognizing our own biases is the first step toward better communication.

“The first step is just to be aware that we are not that good at reading dogs’ emotions,” Molinaro said. “We need to be humbler in our understanding of our dogs.”

Every dog has unique emotional expressions. Rather than assuming their feelings based on the situation, owners should pay closer attention to specific behavioral cues. A wagging tail does not always mean happiness, just as a tucked tail does not always indicate guilt.

Building a stronger bond

By focusing on a dog’s individual personality and behavior, owners can develop a deeper connection with their pets. Understanding emotions takes time and effort, but the rewards are invaluable.

Molinaro emphasized the importance of looking beyond external factors. “Really pay attention to your own dog’s cues and behaviors.”

Taking a few extra seconds to assess a dog’s body language, rather than making quick assumptions, can lead to a more meaningful and trusting relationship. Ultimately, a stronger bond between humans and their canine companions comes not from assumptions, but from true understanding.

The study is published in the journal Anthrozoös.

