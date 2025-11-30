Lost medieval city emerges beneath Lake Issyk-Kul after sinking 600 years ago

Beneath the shallow edge of Lake Issyk Kul in Kyrgyzstan, archaeologists have identified the remains of a lost medieval city.

Their latest underwater survey revealed a Muslim cemetery, public buildings, and streets now hidden under just a few yards of water.

The team believes a powerful earthquake in the early 1400s pushed this settlement under the lake, freezing a moment in its history.

Lake Issyk Kul already ranks among the world’s deepest mountain lakes, but this discovery hints at how much of its past still lies underwater.

Lost city of Lake Issyk-Kul

In fall 2025, an international team surveyed four zones along the northwestern shore, working in water only 3 to 13 feet deep.

Divers mapped walls, collapsed buildings, and wooden beams while underwater drones filmed every stone for later analysis on shore.

The work was led by Maxim Menshikov, an underwater archaeologist at the Institute of Archaeology of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IARAS).

His research focuses on submerged medieval settlements in Central Asia and the technologies that make it possible to record them in detail.

An earlier article by the same team had already revealed brick buildings, kiln complexes, and dense cultural deposits on this shore.

The new season expands that map, adding a burial ground and more structures to a medieval landscape that is finally becoming legible again.

Issyk Kul is an endorheic lake, a closed basin with rivers flowing in but no river flowing out. Over centuries, even small shifts in water level would have drowned shoreline towns, leaving building foundations and roads exactly where divers find them today.

Traces of a medieval trading center

In the first survey zone, divers traced fired brick walls, a millstone, and fragments of a large building that once ground grain.

That kind of stone mill usually sat inside a dedicated millhouse, so its presence hints at a neighborhood feeding many people at once.

One decorative brick fragment suggests a public building, perhaps a mosque, bathhouse, or madrassa, where people gathered for worship, study, or washing. Nearby stand traces of mudbrick walls, bricks made from clay dried in the sun.

The team concluded that the area was once a sizable city or trading center along a major route of the Silk Road. They view the shoreline ruins, mill complex, and public buildings as parts of an active commercial district tied closely to regional trade.

UNESCOs Silk Roads Programme notes that caravan routes through the Tien Shan linked the Talas and Chui valleys to the Issyk Kul region.

Those roads carried silk, metalwork, ideas, and even new religions, so a trading town at this lakeside crossroads fits the regional pattern.

Lake Issyk-Kul sunken cemetary

In the second survey zone, divers recorded a necropolis, a large planned cemetery used by a community. The graves cover roughly 1,000 by 650 feet, and the team recovered the remains of at least one man and one woman for study.

Bodies were laid on their right sides with faces turned toward the qibla, the direction of the Kaaba shrine in Mecca.

This alignment, together with the style of the burials, points to a Muslim community that followed funerary practice of the 1200s and 1300s.

Wave action is already eroding parts of the cemetery, cutting into grave cuts and exposing bones and bricks at the lake bottom.

Documenting and sampling the site now lets researchers study diet, ancestry, and everyday life in a medieval Silk Road community before it disappears.

South of the main area, archaeologists identified more houses and another set of graves that likely belong to an older cemetery beneath later construction.

Farther west, round and rectangular building platforms and cores of walls mark yet another part of the settlement, now buried under layers of silt.

The team sampled beams and timbers for dendrochronological analysis, a method that matches tree ring patterns to dated records.

Because each year leaves its own growth ring, this technique can sometimes date a piece of wood to within a single season.

They also plan to use AMS dating, a radiocarbon method that counts carbon atoms for precise ages. Together, dendrochronology and radiocarbon will help fix when buildings were constructed, repaired, and finally abandoned as the town declined.

Underwater drilling has already pulled cores from mudbrick walls and buried soil, letting archaeologists read the layers of occupation like a vertical timeline.

Changes in building style, soil chemistry, and ash or flood deposits will show when the city expanded, burned, or was struck by earthquakes.

Historical records and geological studies describe strong earthquakes in the Issyk Kul region during the 1400s, powerful enough to trigger landslides and change shorelines.

Well-dated wooden beams or roof planks from the lakebed could tie the town’s final occupation closely to one of these seismic events.

Shifting faiths in the region

Before Islam became dominant, communities here followed Tengrism, a sky focused Turkic belief system, along with Buddhism and branches of Christianity. Work on Uighur history affirms Central Asian elites repeatedly changed faiths over the centuries.

Research on the Golden Horde shows that Islamization accelerated in the 1200s and 1300s as cities, mosques, and madrasas spread.

Issyk Kul communities likely joined that wave, adopting Islam and establishing the cemetery that now lies on the lakebed.

Lessons from Lake Issyk-Kul

Menshikov notes that many nomadic groups in the region followed complex syncretic traditions, religious blends where older beliefs merged with newer Islamic practices.

The team said they also asked colleagues to review archival materials, including medieval sources on the region written in Chinese.

As they combine underwater surveys, historical texts, and laboratory dates, the researchers are slowly turning a blurred legend of a sunken city into a mapped medieval settlement.

What now looks like scattered ruins on the lakebed will eventually resolve into streets, religious buildings, workshops, and graves that once formed a living town on the Silk Road.

