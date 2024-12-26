Lunar glass may rewrite the geological history of the Moon

A recent study published in the journal Science reveals new details about spherical glass beads retrieved by China’s Chang’e-5 lunar mission.

Initially believed to have formed from volcanic activity around 120 million years ago, these glass beads are now thought to be the result of impacts by space objects.

If confirmed, this discovery could reshape our understanding of the Moon’s recent geological history.

“There is extensive geologic evidence of ancient volcanic activity on the Moon, but it is unclear how long that volcanism persisted,” noted the researchers.

“Magma fountains produce volcanic glasses, which have previously been found in samples of the Moon’s surface.”

Mysterious samples from Chang’e-5

China’s Chang’e-5 lander successfully retrieved lunar material from a region known for its relatively fresh lava plains.

These samples included glassy particles that resembled products of volcanic eruptions observed at various Apollo landing sites.



Researchers initially saw these particles as evidence of modern-style volcanism. Their age seemed to challenge long-held views about when the Moon’s mantle mostly stopped producing molten rock.

Distribution of the glass beads

Study lead author Dr. Bi-Wen Wang is an expert in the Institute of Geology and Geophysics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

After carefully assessing the distribution of these glass beads, Dr. Wang considered alternative explanations. His team investigated whether a source vent for volcanic activity is present near the landing site.

The experts noted that pyroclastic eruptions on the Moon typically leave distinct traces. Some older eruptions observed by Apollo crews left dark bands and elongated vents.

Scientists now wonder if the physical hallmarks of a fresh lunar volcano are lacking in the region where Chang’e-5 touched down.

The potential role of meteorite impacts

Large meteorite impacts can generate shock waves and release heat intense enough to melt lunar surface material. Molten droplets can then cool into rounded beads similar to volcanic glass.

According to the researchers, such violent processes might be more common than previously thought.

Without an obvious location for a vent, the team proposed that local or distant impacts could have deposited these beads instead of a fresh eruption.

Surprising implications of the lunar glass

Many expected that the Chang’e-5 samples would shed light on late-stage volcanism, which lingered longer than previously estimated.

Studies suggest that some basaltic plains in the Moon’s Oceanus Procellarum are roughly two billion years old.

If the newly identified beads had indeed been forged by volcanism only 120 million years ago, it would mean that the Moon remained geologically active far longer than standard models predict.

Although the precise timeline continues to spark debate, the recent publication raises the possibility that there is no evidence for a vent.

Glass beads from across the Moon

Experts emphasize the importance of systematically examining every volcanic-like deposit in future missions. Data from orbiting spacecraft can highlight thermal anomalies and morphological signatures.

Scientists are also calling for closer inspections of other lunar sample collections that contain glassy material.

Impact processes are believed to reshape the Moon’s upper layers, producing everything from crater rays to massive debris fields.

By comparing age-dating results for glass collected from different zones, experts may be able to determine whether the Chang’e-5 beads fit an impact scenario or if another explanation stands out.

Solving a lunar mystery

“Determining whether these lunar glass beads reflect previously unrecognized volcanism or a new window on the Moon’s cratering history is critical to our fundamental understanding of how the Moon has evolved,” stated the researchers.

Solving this mystery will enhance our understanding of lunar magmatic activity, clarify uncertainties about the later stages of volcanic history, and shed light on the relationship between impact events and surface evolution.

Next steps in the glass bead puzzle

Some investigators recommend seeking hidden signs of a volcanic source within a 125-mile radius of the Chang’e-5 landing zone, hoping to detect features such as elongated pit craters or fresh fissures. If no such evidence appears, then an impact process could take center stage.

Whether these findings alter the broader consensus on lunar volcanic activity depends on what follow-up missions and lab studies uncover about this puzzling glass.

Previously examined lunar basalt samples suggest that volcanism tapered off long ago. New high-resolution imagery might reveal subtle morphological clues around any suspected vent.

There is also hope that advanced chemical analyses – especially of sulfur and other trace elements – could provide a sharper fingerprint of an eruption event.

Upcoming Moon missions

China’s upcoming robotic explorers and NASA’s Artemis program will continue to return rocks and dust from unexplored regions.

These new efforts may reveal whether pockets of recent volcanism ever existed or if the Moon has been largely shaped by cosmic collisions in recent epochs.

Researchers look forward to seeing how these missions complement the Chang’e-5 findings.

The upcoming explorations may finally provide the evidence needed to unravel the origins of the mysterious glass beads and deepen our understanding of the Moon’s complex history.

