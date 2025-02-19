Most neurologists say this supplement is the best one for brain health

Magnesium is often overlooked in favor of more popular nutrients, yet it drives key processes that keep us mentally sharp and physically energized.

It helps regulate nerve and muscle activity, and can even play a role in smoothing out mood swings. Many people don’t realize how crucial it is for optimal brain health.

One specific magnesium form appears especially helpful when it comes to protecting memory and brain function.

According to neurologist Alejandro Andersson, director of the Neurology Institute of Buenos Aires, magnesium threonate stands out for anyone seeking to support thinking skills and recall.

He described it as promising for treating neurodegenerative diseases and preventing neurological deterioration.

Magnesium and brain health

Some folks associate magnesium solely with its role in muscle cramps or energy loss. However, low levels of this mineral can disrupt more than just athletic performance.

Neurotoxins and other challenges can strain our nerves when magnesium is in short supply. Keeping magnesium levels steady may protect the parts of the brain linked to reasoning and creativity.

Scientists at Tsinghua University showed that boosting magnesium levels in the brain could improve short- and long-term memory in animal models.

Researchers suggested that this mineral increases the number of functional connections between neurons.

Building better neural connections

A balanced amount of glutamate can support healthy communication between nerve cells. Too much of this chemical messenger might lead to overstimulation, so magnesium helps keep it in check.

At the same time, the mineral interacts with gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), known for its role in calming neural circuits.

By managing these signals, magnesium threonate may promote the creation of new pathways that strengthen learning capacity.

Magnesium linked to better brain power

The American Academy of Neurology classifies magnesium as “probably effective” in reducing the frequency of migraines for those who get them regularly.

This stance comes from observed benefits in preventing attacks or reducing their duration.

A 2018 meta-analysis highlighted the link between adequate magnesium intake and fewer signs of depression.

Researchers reported that people who kept their magnesium levels up showed noticeable improvements in overall mood.

Cautions and usage

Andersson warns that individuals have their own ideal levels and it is important to clarify that magnesium is not a form of treatment but rather a supplement.

He also notes that you should not self-prescribe because it can have unwanted interactions with antibiotics or other medications and, therefore, can reduce absorption and effectiveness.

Experts recommend talking with a healthcare provider before trying any new form of magnesium. They may suggest blood tests or dietary strategies to figure out an ideal plan for each person.

In many cases, magnesium is naturally available in nuts, legumes, and leafy green vegetables. Some individuals, though, may still need specialized forms like magnesium threonate to address specific neurological or cognitive concerns.

The National Institutes of Health suggest that healthy adults typically require around 310 to 420 milligrams of magnesium daily.

Individual needs, however, can vary depending on age, gender, and existing medical conditions.

Why magnesium threonate is better

Magnesium threonate sets itself apart by slipping through the blood-brain barrier more easily than other forms of the mineral.

That quality seems to be the main reason for its potential advantages when supporting concentration and clear thinking.

A steady supply of this form could help neurons fire efficiently, possibly leading to sharper focus and improved recollection.

Researchers speculate that it influences both the architecture and chemistry of brain cells in ways that other magnesium supplements might not.

Supporters of magnesium threonate believe it can bolster brain functions as people age. They point to its capacity for maintaining neural connections and keeping memory intact over time.

Some health professionals see it as a smart addition when combined with good nutrition and adequate sleep. Ongoing studies continue to look at how it might help preserve cognitive well-being in older adults.

Magnesium, the brain, and healthy habits

Boosting magnesium levels doesn’t mean skipping standard advice for staying mentally sharp. Eating a balanced diet, moving regularly, and managing stress still form the backbone of any plan for better brain performance.

Anyone concerned about deficiency should seek guidance from a qualified professional. Simple blood work or dietary evaluations can offer insight into whether supplementation is necessary or desirable.

Even with magnesium’s benefits for the brain, moderation remains key. Too little can have negative effects, and too much might be just as troublesome.

Sticking to recommended guidelines and reputable products helps ensure safety. In the end, paying closer attention to minerals like magnesium might be a game-changer for those aiming to stay mentally agile.

The study is published in Neuron.



