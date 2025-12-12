Male bonobos can track female reproductive cycles with remarkable accuracy

Bonobo mating may look chaotic to human eyes, but new research shows the confusion is mostly on the outside. Male bonobos can actually track a female’s most fertile days with surprising accuracy.

Despite the fact that the females’ bright genital swelling lasts for weeks and doesn’t neatly coincide with ovulation, males still manage to pinpoint their fertile days.

At Wamba in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, researchers tracked a group of wild bonobos for 250 days and paired behavior with urine hormones.

The team’s analysis reveal a clear pattern. Swelling by itself can’t pinpoint ovulation. Males pull together other clues – swelling changes, infant age, and daily social dynamics – to mate when conception odds are highest.

An unreliable fertility cue

In most mammals, females accept mating only near ovulation, and males save energy by concentrating their effort in that narrow fertile window.

Bonobo females, by contrast, show a bright pink genital swelling for long stretches and can mate across that whole visible phase.

That extended display makes timing unclear because peak swelling does not line up tightly with conception the way it does in many species.

Tracking bonobo changes daily

Researchers followed bonobos through the rainforest daily and logged sexual behavior in a fission-fusion social system – a system where groups split and rejoin with changing members.

The experts scored each female’s swelling daily and noted when a male shadowed her within about 33 feet for more than five minutes.

The team also collected urine and tracked progesterone, a hormone that rises after ovulation, to estimate when a cycle turned fertile.

By comparing hormones with behavior, the researchers could ask whether males matched their effort to biology each day, not just visual appearances.

Peaks don’t reveal ovulation

Tests placed ovulation 8 to 27 days after maximum swelling began. Males used detumescence, when swelling shrinks and dulls, plus infant age as a signal.

A 2016 field study found that maximum swelling lasted 1-31 days, making hormone-based ovulation timing look scattered to observers.

In bonobos, extended receptivity can support social bonding and reduce the chance that one male guards a female for the whole cycle.

The new work shows males do not need perfect precision, because they can update their choices day by day as swelling changes.

Bonobo age helps guide mating

A female who is nursing a young infant often ovulates less regularly, so recent birth can lower immediate conception odds for months.

Work at Wamba tracked swelling and hormones in wild females during postpartum infertility, months or years when mothers cannot conceive.

As infants grow and rely less on milk, the mother’s cycles often settle, making fertility more predictable across months for mates.

Infant age gives males a simple cue about a female’s recent reproductive history, even when swelling size is hard to judge.

Bonobo mating success and conflict

When several males want the same fertile partner, competition can range from subtle blocking to outright aggression, rising within an afternoon.

Bonobos have a reputation for calmer social life, yet males still compete for access when conception odds rise around high-value females.

Researchers at Wamba saw males challenge each other during mating attempts, reminding observers that access still matters in this species too.

In a fission-fusion setting, the number of nearby males can change fast, so the cost of guarding can change quickly for everyone.

Why mating signals stay noisy

Biologists often expect fertility signals to tighten over time, because clearer cues let both sexes save energy, lower risk, and reduce conflict.

A graded-signal hypothesis – where signals show rising odds rather than a single peak – argues that swelling can spread fatherhood uncertainty while keeping choice.

If males can read enough from a long display, selection may not favor sharper signals in females with better day-to-day accuracy.

That outcome can place more of the tracking cost on males, while females keep flexibility in who mates and when each cycle.

Bonobo social life and mating choices

Female bonobos often form strong alliances, and their choices can shape which males gain access during tense moments at feeding sites.

Sex outside the fertile window, the few days when conception is possible, can lower harassment and keep social ties intact sometimes.

Long swelling periods may also affect female-female relations, since attention from males can bring both help and hassle within one party.

These factors make bonobos useful for studying how social life and reproduction interact, even among our closest living relatives in the wild.

Implications for bonobo care

Bonobos are listed as Endangered and face threats from habitat loss and hunting, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Long-term field sites rely on local staff and national permits, and they can use careful data to support conservation decisions by governments.

“All that watching, sweating, and scribbling in our notebooks eventually paid off,” said Dr. Heungjin Ryu at Kyoto University in Japan, who led the study.

Studies like this can also help zoos and sanctuaries interpret reproductive signs, improving daily care without invasive procedures or restraint for animals.

Future research directions

Field hormone work is tough, so researchers still need more cycles and more groups to test how universal this strategy is.

Scientists also want to know whether females adjust swelling patterns to manage competition or whether hormones alone set the schedule each month.

Clear timing helps males, but the study also hints that communication can work well enough, even when the signal stays imperfect.

The study is published in the journal PLOS Biology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–