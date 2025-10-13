Male fertility breakthrough: Scientists identify the trigger that powers sperm
10-13-2025

Male fertility breakthrough: Scientists identify the trigger that powers sperm

Andrei Ionescu
Earth.com staff writer
subscribe
facebooklinkedinxwhatsappbluesky
Follow Earth on Google

A team of researchers have recently identified the molecular trigger that powers sperm from idle to overdrive. Their work could transform male fertility treatments and enable safe, nonhormonal contraception for men.

“Sperm metabolism is special since it’s only focused on generating more energy to achieve a single goal: fertilization,” said Melanie Balbach, an assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at Michigan State University (MSU) and senior author of the study.

From low power to full throttle

Before ejaculation, mammalian sperm sit in a low energy state. Once in the female reproductive tract, they flip into a high performance mode. They whip their tails harder, their membranes remodel, and they burn through fuel to reach and penetrate an egg. 

Scientists knew this behavioral shift demands a surge of energy. However, they didn’t know how sperm reprogram their metabolism to deliver it.

“Many types of cells undergo this rapid switch from low to high energy states, and sperm are an ideal way to study such metabolic reprogramming,” said Balbach, who joined MSU in 2023 after her pioneering work on sperm biology at Weill Cornell Medicine

There, she helped show that temporarily blocking a key sperm enzyme rendered male mice infertile. That proves that nonhormonal, on-demand birth control might be possible.

Tracking fuel, molecule by molecule

In the new study, Balbach’s team teamed up with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the Van Andel Institute to watch sperm metabolism in action. 

The researchers devised a tracer approach to follow glucose – the preferred fuel – through sperm’s biochemical pathways.

Using MSU’s Mass Spectrometry and Metabolomics Core, they mapped how “painted” glucose moved and where it bottlenecked as sperm went from dormant to activated.

“You can think of this approach like painting the roof of a car bright pink and then following that car through traffic using a drone,” Balbach explained. 

“In activated sperm, we saw this painted car moving much faster through traffic while preferring a distinct route and could even see what intersections the car tended to get stuck at.”

The traffic map pointed to a crucial control: the enzyme aldolase. When sperm switches on, aldolase helps shunt glucose through glycolysis – the cell’s turbocharger – so ATP can spike and power stronger swimming. 

The team also found that sperm don’t rely only on the fuel they scavenge. They also tap “on-board” reserves as they launch their run, and other enzymes act like traffic controllers, opening or closing lanes to adjust flow.

A path to male fertility tools 

The findings offer a more complete picture of how sperm fuel their final sprint and why that system can fail. 

With “one in six individuals impacted by infertility globally,” Balbach said, decoding sperm metabolism could sharpen diagnoses and improve assisted reproduction.

It also unlocks a fresh strategy for contraception. Traditional approaches aim upstream, blocking sperm production with hormones that can cause significant side effects. 

By contrast, a metabolism-based method could be nonhormonal, fast-acting, and reversible. By inhibiting a traffic control enzyme at the right moment, sperm never reach full power.

“Better understanding the metabolism of glucose during sperm activation was an important first step, and now we’re aiming to understand how our findings translate to other species, like human sperm,” Balbach said. 

“One option is to explore if one of our ‘traffic-control’ enzymes could be safely targeted as a nonhormonal male or female contraceptive.”

The future of male fertility

Balbach’s lab is now testing how sperm use other fuels, such as fructose, and how different enzymes coordinate the switch from idle to overdrive. 

The goal is twofold: identify metabolic signatures that flag infertility, and pinpoint druggable nodes that could safely throttle sperm motility on demand.

“Right now, about 50% of all pregnancies are unplanned, and this would give men additional options and agency in their fertility,” Balbach said. 

“Likewise, it creates freedom for those using female birth control, which is hormone-based and highly prone to side effects. I’m excited to see what else we can find and how we can apply these discoveries,” she concluded.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2025/10/Male-fertility.jpg
10-13-2025
Male fertility breakthrough: Scientists identify the trigger that powers sperm
2025/10/Red-supergiants.jpg
10-13-2025
Solving the mystery of the missing red supergiants
2025/10/Seabirds-teamwork.jpg
10-13-2025
Antarctic seabirds use teamwork to survive in a frozen desert
2025/10/Arctic-seals.jpg
10-13-2025
Arctic seals face extinction as global bird populations plummet
2025/10/menopause_hot-flashes_new-medicine_1m.jpg
10-12-2025
New pill reduces menopause hot flashes by 73% without hormones
2025/10/pharaonic-tombs-discovery-dra-abu-el-naga-luxor.jpg
10-12-2025
Archaeologists discover new Egyptian tombs dating back more than 3,000 years
2025/06/maple-syrup_health-benefits_weight-loss_1m.jpg
10-12-2025
Scientists discover surprising health benefits of adding maple syrup to your diet
2025/03/fossil-skull-teeth_child_Dmanisi-dig-site_long-childhood_credit-ESRF_1m.jpg
10-12-2025
Fossil teeth from an 11-year-old reveal clues to why human childhood lasts so long
2025/10/glp-1-medicines_improve-heart-health_1m.jpg
10-12-2025
Weight-loss drugs show a remarkable and unexpected side effect in new study
2025/10/icecube-neutrino-observatory_1m.jpg
10-12-2025
IceCube Observatory issues first report on new method of analyzing neutrinos
2025/10/fukushima-treated-water-tritium-release-japan.jpg
10-12-2025
Japan continues to discharge treated water from Fukushima nuclear disaster site
2025/10/Biochar-composting.jpg
10-12-2025
Biochar makes composting more climate friendly
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifestyle
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
x icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved