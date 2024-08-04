Male infertility screening will be drastically improved with AI

Our world is becoming increasingly familiar with the term artificial intelligence (AI), a technology that has been steadily infiltrating various aspects of our lives. In fact, AI is almost impossible to ignore as it transforms different sectors, including finance, entertainment, and especially medicine, where it is making significant strides.

Now, AI is taking another step forward, thanks to research conducted by experts from the Toho University School of Medicine in Tokyo, Japan.

The researchers have developed an advanced AI model that could revolutionize the diagnosis of male infertility, making the process not only more accessible but also less invasive and potentially more accurate.

This innovation marks a promising leap forward in reproductive health, offering new hope to many who face challenges in this area.

The infertility issue

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that about half of all infertility cases can be attributed to the male partner, highlighting the significant role men play in reproductive challenges.

Traditionally, semen analysis has been the standard diagnostic tool for assessing male fertility. However, this procedure isn’t readily available at all medical facilities, particularly in regions with limited healthcare resources.

Moreover, it’s a high-threshold procedure that can be invasive and uncomfortable, potentially deterring some men from seeking help and undergoing testing.

The AI breakthrough

Enter Professor Hideyuki Kobayashi and his innovative team from the Department of Urology at Toho University.

They have made a groundbreaking advancement by developing an AI model capable of predicting male infertility risk using only a simple blood test. That’s right – no semen analysis required.

This remarkable achievement not only simplifies the diagnostic process but also makes it more comfortable and accessible for men, potentially encouraging more individuals to seek evaluation and treatment.

The new model marks a significant step forward in the field of reproductive medicine, offering a less invasive alternative to traditional diagnostic methods.

The science behind the tech

The AI model is based on data from 3,662 patients and has an accuracy rate of approximately 74 percent.

In particular, the model was able to predict non-obstructive azoospermia, the most severe form of infertility, with 100 percent accuracy.

The team used clinical data from these men, who had undergone tests from 2011 to 2020. The AI model analyzed the hormone levels of LH, FSH, PRL, testosterone, and E2, replacing the semen analysis’ traditional parameters.

Validating the AI model

The model didn’t just stay in the lab; it underwent rigorous validation to ensure its practical application. The team further tested this technology using clinical data from 2021 and 2022, achieving accuracy rates of 58 and 68 percent, respectively.

Impressively, the model’s prediction of non-obstructive azoospermia, the most severe form of male infertility, remained 100 percent accurate throughout these trials.

This consistent accuracy highlights the model’s potential reliability and effectiveness in real-world clinical settings, offering a promising tool for early and accurate diagnosis.

The future of male fertility testing

The AI model is intended to act as a primary screening tool before semen analysis. While it’s not a replacement for the traditional method, it presents a more accessible option, especially in facilities not specializing in infertility treatment.

“The AI prediction model used in this study was particularly accurate in predicting non-obstructive azoospermia, which is a severe form of azoospermia,” said Professor Kobayashi.

“When the prediction model detects abnormal values, since patients may possibly have non-obstructive azoospermia, this should be a trigger for them to undergo detailed testing at a specialist infertility clinic and receive appropriate treatment.”

Through their partnership with CreaTact Inc., the team hopes to develop an original commercial AI prediction model that could be used in clinics and health checkup centers, making infertility testing more accessible and less daunting.

A new era of diagnosis

This innovative AI model brings hope for many potential patients. It promises a future where male infertility screening is easily accessible, less intrusive, and more accurate.

Such advancements not only underscore AI’s potential in healthcare but also bring us one step closer to a world where infertility, a quiet struggle for many, can be addressed with empathy, precision, and ease.

