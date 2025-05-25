Many forests that benefit people also shelter endangered birds

In the United States, certain forest landscapes help both people and birds at the same time.

A team of researchers has identified forests that store carbon, filter water, and shelter at-risk bird species.

Dr. Rachel Neugarten of the Wildlife Conservation Society, and formerly of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, explained the motivation behind this study.

“We all know that nature provides us with many benefits – biodiversity, climate regulation, recreation, and many others – but until now, we haven’t been able to demonstrate where those benefits coincide in space,” stated Dr. Neugarten.

Forests help both people and birds

One significant highlight of the work is the finding that a single region can supply benefits for both wildlife and people. Forested landscapes stood out as a prime example.

“Against a backdrop of environmental degradation, climate change, and declining natural resources, there is growing interest in identifying conservation approaches that achieve co-benefits to simultaneously advance multiple goals,” wrote the researchers.

Key data showed that 75% of forest-dwelling birds were found in areas that supply important ecological services, such as water filtration and carbon storage.

These regions include the Appalachian Mountains, the southeastern U.S., New England, the Ozarks, and the Sierra and Cascade ranges.

Many forest birds are declining fast

Many species have been designated as Tipping Point birds, meaning they have declined by half or more in the last half-century. Some of these birds thrive in forests that also contribute to timber production and climate regulation.

Among these forest-dwelling Tipping Point species is the Cerulean Warbler, with 91% of its U.S. population found in areas supporting the forestry industry while locking away substantial carbon.

By prioritizing these habitats, decision-makers can help both local economies and declining bird populations.

Not all habitats have equal benefits

Not every bird group benefits from the same zones. Aridlands and wetlands frequently fell outside many of these top-priority areas for human-centric ecosystem services. This gap highlights the risk of generalizing conservation plans.

Although some locations offer a perfect blend of benefits for people and birds, others need tailored strategies to secure habitats that are not automatically covered by human-focused conservation.

Forests that store large amounts of carbon often coincide with hotspots for bird diversity. This overlap is especially promising for meeting climate targets set by national and international policies.

Some species normally associated with arid regions also gain partial climate benefits when their territory overlaps with carbon-rich zones. But for many desert birds, the match is far weaker than it is for forest dwellers.

Bird conservation needs different plans

Amanda Rodewald, faculty director of the Center for Avian Population Studies at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, is a co-author of the research.

“This study is especially timely, given recent reports of continued, if not worsening, population declines in North American birds,” said Rodewald.

“Now more than ever, we must find ways to conserve birds as part of broader efforts to protect the environment, in this case, safeguarding the ecosystem services that support human health and well-being.”

Researchers believe the next challenge is finding ways to extend these co-benefits to other habitats. Adaptable strategies might involve protecting wetlands for flood control and wildlife, or preserving grasslands that support pollination services.

Strategic planning for the future

Teams that focus on forested landscapes can leverage positive outcomes for local communities, industries, and bird populations. However, carefully pinpointing resources for arid and coastal birds remains urgent.

Targeted measures that factor in local environmental conditions may help address the gaps. With limited budgets and rising threats from climate disruption, careful planning is more pressing than ever.

Researchers believe that partnerships among local land managers, government agencies, and conservation groups can stretch funds further.

Protecting forest birds and people

By uniting around data-driven goals, different sectors can look beyond short-term agendas and make decisions that serve birds, ecosystems, and human interests.

Scientists see these findings as a stepping-stone for more informed land-use policies in the U.S. They stress the importance of identifying unique needs for each region instead of relying on one-size-fits-all strategies.

Maximizing conservation gains requires blending science, community support, and political will. Responsible steps taken now could secure crucial habitats that shield people and wildlife against ongoing environmental changes.

The study is published in the journal Ecosystem Services.

