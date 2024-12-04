Mapping marine heatwaves to understand their impacts

Marine heatwaves are becoming more frequent in a warming world, as rising ocean temperatures trigger these mysterious and damaging phenomena.

The profound effects of marine heatwaves on ecosystems – from coral bleaching to disruptions in biodiversity – explain why scientists believe great urgency is required to understand their development and longevity.

As we grapple with the challenges of climate change, gaining deeper insights into these phenomena will enable us to predict their occurrence more accurately and mitigate their impacts on ocean life.

Getting the full picture of marine heatwaves

A recently published review paper is shedding new light on this subject. The study, led by scientists ar the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS), explored the 3D structure of marine heat waves.

“Marine heat waves are damaging to critical ecosystems like coral reefs, driving mass bleaching events like the five we have seen on the Great Barrier Reef since 2016. We need to keep building our understanding of them through sustained and targeted monitoring. This can inform management actions,” said study co-author Dr. Jessica Benthuysen.

The research was focused on understanding the intricate systems that make up our oceans. This includes how different data sources can be used to track temperature fluctuations during these events.

Assessing the impacts of marine heatwaves

During a marine heat wave on the Great Barrier Reef in February 2020, scientists used a range of data sources to monitor temperature changes.

These included temperature loggers on reefs, weather stations from AIMS, and moorings from the Integrated Marine Observing System (IMOS).

The AIMS research vessel Cape Ferguson also played a significant role in collecting data. As it traveled across the Reef, it measured surface water temperatures in near real-time.

Furthermore, scientists initiated the targeted deployment of IMOS ocean gliders. This advanced technology provided insights into the depth reached by the marine heat wave.

“Together, these temperature measurements provided a comprehensive dataset for assessing the marine heat wave’s characteristics and impacts during the 2020 mass coral bleaching event on the Reef,” stated Dr. Benthuysen.

Global collaboration for a global problem

The research paper, titled “A global overview of marine heatwaves in a changing climate,” is the result of a dedicated collaboration among an international team of scientists.

They are all part of the Climate and Ocean Variability, Predictability and Change (CLIVAR) project. Dr. Antonietta Capotondi from the University of Colorado Boulder, United States, led the study.

It’s not just a matter of having the right tools and methods, it’s about having the right people.

This global collaboration highlights science community’s ability to bridge boundaries and work together to understand and address a shared problem – the escalating impact of ocean warming on marine ecosystems.

The future of marine monitoring

As marine heatwaves grow in frequency and intensity, scientists are pushing the boundaries of technology to monitor and predict these disruptive events better.

New tools, like underwater drones, thermal satellite imaging, and machine learning are giving researchers unprecedented access to real-time data.

These advancements reveal not just where heatwaves occur but also how deep they reach and how long they persist, thus offering critical insights into their impact on marine life.

Global collaboration through systems such as the Integrated Marine Observing System (IMOS) will be crucial in unlocking the full potential of these technologies.

The ultimate goal is to create early-warning systems that empower industries such as fishing and tourism to take timely action, thereby minimizing damage to marine ecosystems and the economies that depend on them.

Marine heatwaves and their economic impacts

The ripple effects of marine heatwaves extend well beyond the oceans, posing significant challenges for industries like fisheries, aquaculture, and tourism.

Coral bleaching events, often triggered by these heatwaves, devastate marine habitats and disrupt livelihoods.

For example, regions that depend on vibrant coral reefs for tourism suffer financial setbacks when these ecosystems are damaged, while fisheries face declining stocks as marine biodiversity shifts.

To address these challenges, researchers and policymakers are working together to develop strategies that balance ecological preservation with economic stability.

Such efforts range from conserving vulnerable marine areas to repairing damaged habitats and providing for affected communities.

Through both scientific innovation and practical solutions, they seek to provide a sustainable future for ocean ecosystems as well as for the industries dependent on those ecosystems.

The full study was published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

Image Credit: AIMS/S. Hahn

—–

