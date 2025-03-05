March 2025 stargazing: A red moon and a vanishing planet

March’s night sky is alive with motion – planets shift, the Moon changes, and Mercury makes a fleeting appearance before disappearing again.

Whether or not you’re an avid stargazer, March has something extraordinary in store. Some of this month’s astronomical events will last weeks – others just minutes. With skywatching tips from NASA, you’ll know just what to look for.

The universe keeps changing, whether we watch or not. But if you do take the time, March’s night sky will reward you.

Mercury at sunset

Mercury is a tricky planet to see because it stays close to the Sun. Most of the time, the Sun’s brightness hides it, making it one of the hardest planets to spot without a telescope.

However, for a few days in early March, you have a rare chance to see it with your own eyes.

To find Mercury, look towards the western sky about 30 minutes after sunset. It will appear as a tiny bright dot just below Venus.

But don’t wait too long – each night, Mercury moves lower and gets harder to see. By mid-March, it will sink into the Sun’s glare and won’t be visible for months in the night sky.

For the best view, go to a place with a clear horizon, like a beach, an open field, or a hilltop. Trees, buildings, and city lights can block your view, making it even harder to spot.

If you do manage to see Mercury before it disappears, enjoy the moment – because it won’t last long.

The planetary shuffle

While Mercury will be tricky to spot, the other planets will have their own stories to tell in March’s night sky.

Venus, the unmistakable “evening star,” will start the month low in the western sky. But its time will be short. Venus will sink lower each night and by mid-March, it will be gone.

Mars, however, will hold its ground. High in the east after sunset, it will linger late into the night, not setting until around 3 a.m. If you stay up past midnight, you will still see its reddish glow overhead.

Jupiter, the giant of our solar system, will dominate the western sky once night falls. Its bright, steady light will make it one of the easiest planets to spot, even in light-polluted areas.

But like Venus, it will eventually fade, setting around 1 a.m. And when that happens, the morning sky will be planet-free for the first time in a year.

Blood-red Moon in the March sky

And then, there’s the main event – the total lunar eclipse on the night of March 13th into the 14th.

Unlike a solar eclipse, which requires protective eyewear, this event is safe to watch with your own eyes. No equipment is needed – just step outside, find the Moon, and enjoy the show.

At first, you’ll notice a shadow creeping across its surface, like a slow-moving bite taken out of a cookie. As the eclipse deepens, the Moon won’t vanish – it will turn an eerie, deep red. This crimson is the Earth’s atmosphere at work.

If you were standing on the Moon during the eclipse, you’d see something incredible – a fiery ring around Earth, made up of all the sunrises and sunsets happening at that moment.

That reddish light bends through Earth’s air and spills onto the Moon, giving it the signature blood-red hue.

Then, just as it appeared, the shadow slowly retreats. The deep red hue fades, the darkened edge shrinks, and the Moon regains its usual glow.

Another cycle ends, and another celestial event is etched into the ever-changing story of March’s night sky.

What’s on the dark side of the Moon?

The phrase “dark side of the Moon” is a bit misleading. It makes it sound like there’s a half of the Moon that never sees sunlight – an eternal night locked in place. But that’s not the case.

The Moon does have a far side, the part we never see from Earth. This happens because it’s tidally locked, meaning one side always faces us.

But just like Earth, the Moon rotates. Every part of its surface gets bathed in sunlight at some point. There’s no permanent darkness, only the changing light of the lunar day.

The far side of the Moon only faces Earth when the Moon is new. That’s when the Moon is positioned between us and the Sun – so close to the Sun’s light that we can’t see it at all. Unless, of course, there’s a solar eclipse.

Optimal view of March’s night sky

March 29th marks the new moon – a night of darkness, and a golden opportunity for stargazers.

Without the Moon’s glare washing out the sky, faint celestial objects suddenly become visible. The Milky Way stretches across the heavens. Distant galaxies, usually hidden, start to emerge.

Nebulae, those swirling clouds of cosmic dust and gas, become easier to photograph.

If you own a telescope, now’s the time to use it. If you don’t, all you really need is a clear, dark sky. Find a spot far from city lights and let your eyes adjust.

March reminds us that the sky is always changing. Mercury appears briefly, then vanishes.

Venus fades away, followed by Jupiter. The Moon transforms into a deep red during the eclipse, only to return to its usual glow. And with the new moon, the night sky reveals sights you may have never noticed before.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–