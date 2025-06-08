Marine megafauna face growing threats - despite global protections

The world’s oceans are home to some of the most iconic marine megafauna, including sharks, whales, turtles, and seals. These ocean giants sit at the top of ocean food webs, playing critical roles in keeping marine ecosystems healthy. But they face mounting threats as human pressures reshape the oceans they call home.

A major new study has tracked the movements of over 100 marine megafaunal species to pinpoint the most important areas in our oceans for urgent conservation.

The research, conducted by a global team including scientists from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) and The Australian National University (ANU), highlights where protective efforts must focus.

The study is part of the UN-endorsed MegaMove project, a massive collaboration involving nearly 400 scientists from more than 50 countries.

Hidden highways of marine megafauna

Currently, marine protected areas (MPAs) cover just eight percent of the world’s oceans. However, the UN High Seas Treaty aims to expand that coverage to 30 percent. This new study shows that while the 30 percent goal is important, it may not be enough.

“The impacts of a changing ocean on marine megafauna are already evident,” said Camrin Braun, assistant scientist and ocean ecologist at WHOI.

“Our recent work tracking marine predators, including an earlier WHOI-led study, indicates changes in the ocean are expected to fundamentally alter the status quo for where these species are and how they live.”

The research team tracked animal movements to find areas critical for feeding, breeding, and migration.

“We found that the areas used by these animals overlap significantly with threats like fishing, shipping, warming temperatures, and plastic pollution,” said Ana Sequeira, marine ecologist at ANU and the study’s lead author.

“The 30 percent protection goal is seen as helpful but insufficient to protect all important areas, meaning that additional mitigation strategies are needed to alleviate pressures beyond areas that will be protected.”

Global effort to protect marine megafauna

The MegaMove project, launched by Sequeira in 2020, aims to unite the marine movement ecology community to confront the urgent challenges facing ocean life.

“MegaMove brings together an international network of researchers to provide innovative research to advance the global conservation of marine megafauna,” Sequeira said.

The team emphasizes that while expanding protected areas is crucial, it’s equally important to tackle threats outside those zones.

“Our research shows that, in addition to protected areas, implementing mitigation strategies like changing fishing gear, using different lights in nets, and traffic schemes for ships will be key to alleviating current human pressure on these species,” Sequeira explained.

Ranking oceans for conservation

Study co-lead author Dr. Jorge Rodríguez, from Instituto de Física Interdisciplinar y Sistemas Complejos, shared new insights on how the team identified priority areas for marine megafaunal conservation.

“We’ve outlined the top areas for 30 percent protection, ranking them based on their use by marine megafaunal species,” Rodríguez said.

“Our analysis identifies which areas in the global ocean these species are using as residencies or migratory corridors. We specifically focused on ranking higher those areas used for these important behaviors by the largest number of species.”

According to Sequeira, even if the whole 30 percent protection were selected in key areas used by marine megafauna, it would still not be enough to conserve them.

Preparing for a changing ocean

Braun emphasized the need for flexibility in conservation strategies as ocean conditions continue to evolve.

“Adaptive management approaches, and stronger mitigation strategies are critical components of the coordinated international approach necessary to conserve these species into the future,” Braun said.

“We need all the tools we can get if we are going to successfully balance conservation goals with human uses in a changing ocean.”

The study connects closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 14, which focuses on life below water.

By combining large-scale tracking data and coordinated international efforts, this research offers a clear path forward – a future where marine megafauna continue to thrive alongside a growing human presence on the seas.

The full study was published in the journal Science.

—–

