Mars and Jupiter will have a close encounter in the sky this week

The universe is setting the stage for a mesmerizing celestial spectacle. Two of its most famous stars (well, technically planets) – Mars and Jupiter – are ready for their grand entrance, a rendezvous that will not happen again until 2033.

This stunner of a scene, a planetary conjunction, is the planetarium gift that keeps on giving.

Science behind Mars-Jupiter conjunction

The date for this significant astronomical event is scheduled for Wednesday, August 14th.

Although Mars and Jupiter are separated by an impressive distance of approximately 350 million miles, they will appear closely aligned from an Earth-based perspective, positioned merely 20 arcminutes apart. This separation is approximately one-third the width of the Moon as observed from Earth.

According to space scientist Jon Giorgini from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, planetary conjunction events occur with relative frequency, approximately every three years, contrary to common perceptions of their rarity.

“Such events are mostly items of curiosity and beauty for those watching the sky, wondering what the two bright objects so close together might be,” Giorgini said. “The science is in the ability to accurately predict the events years in advance.”

Best time to view Mars and Jupiter

If you’re seeking an optimal vantage point to witness this celestial event, direct your attention to the eastern sky, near the constellation Taurus, just before dawn on Wednesday.

Fortunately, the planets will also appear closely positioned the evening prior, providing an additional opportunity to observe this rare occurrence.

Observers located in the Americas, Europe, and Africa will enjoy the best views, as the planets will be bright enough to see with the naked eye. Those equipped with binoculars or a small telescope will have enhanced visibility.

Jupiter will significantly outshine Mars, appearing approximately 20 times brighter, which will make it easy to distinguish between the two planets. Mars, exhibiting its characteristic reddish hue, will create a striking contrast against Jupiter’s bright, steady light.

How to view Mars-Jupiter conjunction

August 13 (Evening)

Begin your stargazing journey by looking towards the eastern sky after sunset. Mars and Jupiter will start drawing closer, setting the stage for the main event.

This evening offers a sneak peek, with the planets appearing almost as close as they will be on the day of the conjunction. It’s a great time to familiarize yourself with their positions.

August 14 (Pre-dawn)

The pre-dawn hours are the best time to witness the celestial dance. Wake up early, and find a spot with a clear view of the eastern horizon, away from city lights.

Just before dawn, Mars and Jupiter will appear incredibly close – only 20 arcminutes apart, roughly one-third the width of the moon.

The planets will be bright enough to see with the naked eye. The constellation Taurus and the bright star Aldebaran will add to the beauty of the scene.

August 15 (Pre-dawn)

If you missed the main event, don’t worry. Mars and Jupiter will still appear close together in the eastern sky, though they’ll start to move apart.

The morning of August 15th offers a final opportunity to witness the conjunction before the planets continue on their separate paths in the sky. Make sure to arrive early and let your eyes adjust to the darkness for the best viewing experience.

Historical perspective

The orbits of Mars and Jupiter last brought them close together in 2018, but this year’s proximity will be even closer. Looking ahead, another significant conjunction is anticipated in 2348. These alignments provide valuable insights into the long-term dynamics of our solar system.

Additionally, this notable planetary event coincides with the Perseid meteor shower, which is expected to peak tonight, August 12th, offering approximately 50-75 shooting stars per hour at its height.

Named after the constellation Perseus, from which they appear to radiate, the Perseids are known for their bright fireballs that can outshine most other meteors in the sky.

As the shower begins to wane by the time of the conjunction, stargazers can still anticipate a spectacular celestial display in the night sky. Even with reduced activity, there will be several shooting stars to catch your eye.

