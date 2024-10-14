Mars has magnificent landforms created when ice turns into gas

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Mars Express has given us a wondrous view of a Martian winter wonderland, showcasing an array of breathtaking ice landforms rearing their heads from the frost.

Where was the camera aimed? The south polar region of Mars, where spring has started to stir, unveiling some truly remarkable features.

Darker than the icy realms surrounding them, these wonders have earned the title of ‘cryptic terrain’. However, let’s not rush into the heart of the matter just yet.

Mars ice like no other

How many of us know that the seasonal polar caps of Mars are composed mainly of carbon dioxide ice with a touch of water ice?

With the arrival of spring, the ice sublimates at quite a pace — turning directly from a solid state to vapor, freeing a considerable amount of gas into Mars’ thin atmosphere.

The process reverses during autumn, the vapor condenses, and the caps grow, sometimes reaching roughly the equivalent of Scotland and Denmark’s southern reaches if replicated on the northern hemisphere of Earth.

Freeze-thaw chronicles

This is where our journey truly begins — with these curious landforms born out of the freeze-thaw cycle.

One such region is the Australe Scopuli, captured in all its glory by the High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) onboard Mars Express during southern hemisphere spring.

From layered deposits of ice frozen with varying amounts of trapped dust to the smooth surface of these polar layered deposits, the Australe Scopuli is a sight for sore eyes.

Dark center stage vs Mars ice

Looming in the center of the scene is the cryptic terrain, darker than the rest of the ice cap.

While the reason these features were darker was once unclear, researchers now believe they have a better understanding of the processes occurring in this dynamic region.

An oblique perspective view of a portion of the south polar Australe Scopuli region on Mars. It features an array of periglacial landforms including exposed layers of ice and dust (top right), dark patterned terrain (top left) and bright and dark fans, which dominate this view. Credit: ESA

Take a closer look, and you’ll see that the dark center stage is covered with a pattern of polygon shapes at various scales.

Likewise, the polygon edges seem to trap bright frost — a pattern common in the Arctic and Antarctic regions on Earth.

Typically, patterns of this nature indicate the presence of water ice in the ground. Studying these patterns on Mars gives researchers a unique perspective into the planet’s climate history.

Ice, jets, fans on Mars

Across the image, you’ll see bright and dark fan-shaped deposits, oriented in the direction of prevailing winds. These fans form through a fascinating process.

When sunlight permeates through the translucent carbon dioxide ice layer in early spring, warming the underlying surface, pockets of trapped gas build pressure, causing the overlying ice to crack.

Jets of gas burst through the surface, carrying dark dust from below. As the dust falls back to the surface, the direction of the prevailing wind patterns it.

Mars express on ice landscapes

The Mars Express has been instrumental in our understanding of the Red Planet since its arrival in 2003.

From mapping the planet’s minerals to probing beneath its crust, studying its atmosphere, and examining its geological features, the satellite has provided us with an understanding of our neighboring planet far beyond what we previously knew.

An oblique perspective view of a portion of the south polar Australe Scopuli region on Mars. It features an array of periglacial landforms including exposed layers of ice and dust (truncating the image from bottom left up towards the right), a mixture of bright and dark fans (top half of the image and especially towards the left), and dark patterned terrain (just visible at the top edge of the image). Credit: ESA

The Earth is not the only planet with a dynamic and exciting world; Mars, too, retains a sense of mystery and adventure.

Thanks to missions like Mars Express, we’re able to peel back the atmosphere and see what’s really happening on the Red Planet.

Role of subsurface ice of Mars

As we go into the mysteries of the Martian surface, the presence of subsurface ice plays a critical role in shaping the polar landscape.

This ice is not merely a relic of past climatic conditions but an active participant in the planet’s ongoing geological evolution.

When sunlight penetrates the polar cap, it ignites a series of sublimation events that lead to the release of gases from beneath the surface.

This process contributes to the unique landforms observed in the cryptic region by continuously altering the surface dynamics.

Insights gained from studying these sublimation patterns help scientists understand potential water reservoirs, a crucial factor for future human missions to Mars.

Martian climate rhythms

Exploring the climatic phenomena on Mars reveals a symphony of seasonal changes that reflect the planet’s complex ice and weather systems.

The transition from winter to spring brings a dramatic transformation to the polar landscapes, typically captured beautifully by the Mars Express’s instruments.

Understanding these seasonal rhythms opens up new avenues for researchers to infer climate cycles, atmospheric composition, and thermal dynamics of the Martian environment.

Such knowledge not only enhances our comprehension of Mars’ atmosphere but also paves the way to compare it with terrestrial weather patterns, offering intriguing parallels and contrasts between the two planetary neighbors.

Next in exploration

As the ESA explorations continue, every new image and data set offers another piece of the puzzle about Mars’ history and potential for life.

Each revelation drives further curiosity and exploration, proving why Mars continues to be a focal point of interplanetary research.

