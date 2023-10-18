Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks
10-18-2023

Massive comet that exploded in space is headed toward Earth

Earth.com staff writer

A colossal comet, three times the size of Mount Everest, has burst into space and is now speeding towards Earth, scientists report. However, there is no cause for alarm: the comet will not collide with us. Instead, it is expected to be visible to the naked eye around its nearest point to Earth on April 21, 2024.

Cryovolcanic comet

This celestial body, designated 12P/Pons-Brooks, is a cryovolcanic comet. Such comets are intriguing; they have a solid core that spans an impressive 18.6 miles (30 km) and consist of a mix of ice, dust, and gasses. 

These components can be likened to the carbonation in a soda bottle. When the sun warms the comet, the pressure within the cryomagma mounts until it prompts nitrogen and carbon monoxide to burst forth, releasing icy fragments through expansive fissures in the comet’s outer layer.

12P/Pons-Brooks

Remarkably, this explosive event marks the second occurrence for Pons-Brooks within a span of just four months. 

Through telescopic views, this repeated explosion has given the comet an appearance reminiscent of massive horns. Some even note that its shape eerily mirrors the iconic Millennium Falcon ship from the Star Wars franchise.

Halley-type comet 

In terms of size, this comet stands on par with the renowned Halley’s comet. The last time it was visible to Earthlings without telescopic aid was back in 1954. Due to its 71-year sun orbit, it is termed a ‘Halley-type comet.’ 

For context, the legendary Halley’s comet takes approximately 75 years for its solar orbit, while most comets typically require thousands of years.

Close encounter 

As Pons-Brooks approaches its nearest point to Earth in April 2024, sky watchers may also get a treat in May and June 2024, with its peak brilliance predicted for June 2, 2024. 

After this close encounter, the comet will embark on a journey back to the distant parts of our solar system, with its next anticipated return in 2095.

Hercules constellation

Currently, for those eager to spot Pons-Brooks, the comet is located within the Hercules constellation. Observers should gaze in the East-North-East direction, approximately 36 degrees above the horizon. As it continues its voyage towards our planet, further eruptions, potentially of even greater magnitude, are anticipated.

29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann

However, Pons-Brooks is not the most tempestuous volcanic comet in our cosmic neighborhood. That title goes to 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, which circles the sun just past Jupiter at an astounding 26,000 miles per hour. 

This 37 mile-wide (60km) icy behemoth is believed to erupt roughly 20 times annually. In a spectacular display, December 2022 saw 29P showcase its mightiest eruption in approximately 12 years, ejecting around one million tons of cryomagma into the cosmos.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
10-18-2023
Satellites can show us how much water is used for irrigation
10-18-2023
Do periodical cicadas actually eat anything above ground?
10-18-2023
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declares 21 species extinct
10-18-2023
Massive comet that exploded in space is headed toward Earth
10-18-2023
Crown-of-thorns starfish are nature’s ultimate coral predators, and they are winning
10-17-2023
Humans engage in social loafing when they have robot team members
10-17-2023
What is driving the surge of microplastics found in the Arctic?
10-17-2023
Bat genes are crucial in the fight against cancer
10-17-2023
Solar power has won the prize to become Earth’s main source of energy
10-17-2023
Surprising new insights into link between dog sterilization and obesity
10-17-2023
What causes long Covid? Penn Medicine study solves the mystery
10-17-2023
Extraordinary dinosaur fossils discovered from the end of the Cretaceous era
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved