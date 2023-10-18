Massive comet that exploded in space is headed toward Earth

A colossal comet, three times the size of Mount Everest, has burst into space and is now speeding towards Earth, scientists report. However, there is no cause for alarm: the comet will not collide with us. Instead, it is expected to be visible to the naked eye around its nearest point to Earth on April 21, 2024.

Cryovolcanic comet

This celestial body, designated 12P/Pons-Brooks, is a cryovolcanic comet. Such comets are intriguing; they have a solid core that spans an impressive 18.6 miles (30 km) and consist of a mix of ice, dust, and gasses.

These components can be likened to the carbonation in a soda bottle. When the sun warms the comet, the pressure within the cryomagma mounts until it prompts nitrogen and carbon monoxide to burst forth, releasing icy fragments through expansive fissures in the comet’s outer layer.

12P/Pons-Brooks

Remarkably, this explosive event marks the second occurrence for Pons-Brooks within a span of just four months.

Through telescopic views, this repeated explosion has given the comet an appearance reminiscent of massive horns. Some even note that its shape eerily mirrors the iconic Millennium Falcon ship from the Star Wars franchise.

Halley-type comet

In terms of size, this comet stands on par with the renowned Halley’s comet. The last time it was visible to Earthlings without telescopic aid was back in 1954. Due to its 71-year sun orbit, it is termed a ‘Halley-type comet.’

For context, the legendary Halley’s comet takes approximately 75 years for its solar orbit, while most comets typically require thousands of years.

Close encounter

As Pons-Brooks approaches its nearest point to Earth in April 2024, sky watchers may also get a treat in May and June 2024, with its peak brilliance predicted for June 2, 2024.

After this close encounter, the comet will embark on a journey back to the distant parts of our solar system, with its next anticipated return in 2095.

Hercules constellation

Currently, for those eager to spot Pons-Brooks, the comet is located within the Hercules constellation. Observers should gaze in the East-North-East direction, approximately 36 degrees above the horizon. As it continues its voyage towards our planet, further eruptions, potentially of even greater magnitude, are anticipated.

29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann

However, Pons-Brooks is not the most tempestuous volcanic comet in our cosmic neighborhood. That title goes to 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, which circles the sun just past Jupiter at an astounding 26,000 miles per hour.

This 37 mile-wide (60km) icy behemoth is believed to erupt roughly 20 times annually. In a spectacular display, December 2022 saw 29P showcase its mightiest eruption in approximately 12 years, ejecting around one million tons of cryomagma into the cosmos.

