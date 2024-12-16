Massive glacial outburst observed in Greenland for the first time

For the first time, scientists have observed a massive glacial lake outburst in real-time in East Greenland.

This rare event, captured by researchers from the University of Copenhagen, involved the release of over 3,000 billion liters of meltwater – equivalent to three times Denmark’s annual water consumption – over just a few weeks.

The outburst provides critical insights into the immense power of meltwater and its potential hazards.

What is a glacial outburst?

A glacial outburst (also known as a glacial lake outburst flood, or GLOF) is a sudden and rapid release of water from a glacial lake.

These lakes form when meltwater from glaciers collects behind natural dams of ice or debris. Over time, the pressure of the trapped water can cause the dam to break, allowing the water to rush out in large volumes.

This can lead to flooding, erosion, and sometimes destruction of infrastructure or communities downstream. Glacial outbursts are becoming more frequent due to climate change, as rising temperatures increase glacier melt.

Greenland’s glacial outburst

The glacial outburst occurred when Catalina Lake, located in East Greenland, suddenly unleashed its vast water reserves into the Scoresby Sound fjord. This staggering release of 3.4 cubic kilometers (about 0.8 cubic miles) of water places the event among the top three largest ever recorded.

Between September 23 and October 11, the lake’s water level plummeted by 154 meters. For the first time, scientists used satellite imagery to monitor and measure the event in real time.

“We have previously found traces of similar outburst floods, but due to polar night and clouds obstructing the potential for satellite observations, this is the first time that researchers have been able to monitor an event and measure the water volumes in real time,” explained Aslak Grinsted, a climate researcher from the Niels Bohr Institute.

Mechanics of the glacial lake outburst

Catalina Lake had been accumulating meltwater for over 20 years. The lake’s water was trapped behind the massive Edward Bailey Glacier, which blocked its natural outflow.

Over time, the water lifted the glacier, carving a 25-kilometer (15.5 miles) tunnel beneath the ice. This channel became the escape route for the lake’s water, unleashing it into Scoresby Sound, the world’s largest fjord.

This type of event has been occurring with increasing frequency due to rising global temperatures.

“The danger from glacier-dammed lakes is increasing due to global warming. It’s vital to improve our understanding of this phenomenon to issue timely warnings should there be an imminent risk,” emphasized Grinsted.

Global threat of glacial floods

Although Greenland’s sparse population meant this event caused no harm, the potential risks are enormous in more densely populated areas.

In regions like the Himalayas, GLOFs have destroyed villages and claimed lives. A 2023 study revealed that 15 million people worldwide live under the threat of deadly glacial floods.

“I expect that we will witness outbursts from even larger ice-dammed lakes as Greenland’s ice sheet retreats in coming centuries,” noted Grinsted.

“At the end of the last Ice Age, Lake Missoula had an outburst that was 2,500 times larger than the recent Catalina event. To understand these massive forces, we must study the largest outbursts when they occur.”

Enormous power and energy potential

The energy released during such outbursts is truly immense. “In this case, the energy released by the glacier flood was equivalent to the output of the world’s largest nuclear power plant running at full capacity for 22 days,” explained Grinsted.

The amount of energy from Greenland’s glacial outburst could theoretically power a small town, providing 50 megawatts of electricity continuously.

However, the logistical challenges of harnessing this energy remain significant. The nearest settlement to the Catalina Lake event is 180 kilometers away, with only 350 inhabitants.

“As with many other natural resources in Greenland, infrastructure is a problem. But if a brilliant engineer could figure out how to harness these meltwater outbursts, there’s enormous power and energy potential in them,” concluded Grinsted.

The Greenland outburst highlights the growing risks posed by climate change and the need for continued research into glacial dynamics.

By understanding these massive forces, scientists hope to develop strategies for early warnings and, potentially, ways to harness their energy for sustainable purposes.

Image Credit: University of Copenhagen

—–

—–