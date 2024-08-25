Matching dinosaur footprints on different continents trace their global travels

In a remarkable discovery that spans millennia and continents, an international team of researchers has uncovered over 260 matching dinosaur footprints in what is now Brazil and Cameroon.

These footprints, dating back to the Early Cretaceous period, offer an intriguing glimpse into an era when dinosaurs thrived on a vast supercontinent called Gondwana.

This landmass ultimately fragmented into the South America and Africa we recognize today, showcasing a rich diversity of dinosaur species.

The footprints not only provide valuable information about the size and movement patterns of these prehistoric creatures while telling stories about their behavior and the ecosystems they inhabited.

Enter Louis L. Jacobs, a seasoned paleontologist from Southern Methodist University (SMU) with a knack for uncovering Earth’s long-buried secrets.

His latest adventure? The discovery of these dinosaur footprints scattered across continents, hinting towards a time when the Americas and Africa were one big, happy family.

Two representative theropod tracks from the Koum Basin in Cameroon. Credit: SMU

Jacobs, with his rich history of paleontological finds, observes, “We determined that in terms of age, these footprints were similar. In their geological and plate tectonic contexts, they were also similar. In terms of their shapes, they are almost identical.”

Tracing the path of prehistoric behemoths

The footprints discovered primarily belong to three-toed theropod dinosaurs, which include the ancestors of modern birds.

However, some tracks may also have originated from sauropods — large, long-necked herbivores — and ornithischians, another family of herbivorous dinosaurs.

Uncovering these tracks in Brazil and Cameroon goes beyond the excitement of finding ancient fossils; it contributes to our understanding of Earth’s geological history.

Basin preserved in floodplain deposits of Lower Cretaceous. Credit: Ismar de Souza Carvalho

“One of the youngest and narrowest geological connections between Africa and South America was the elbow of northeastern Brazil, nestled against the present-day coast of Cameroon along the Gulf of Guinea,” explained expert Jacobs.

This narrow land bridge played a vital role, allowing animals to migrate between the two continents before they drifted apart.

About 140 million years ago, something extraordinary happened. Africa and South America decided it was time for a break.

As they drifted apart, the planet turned into a geological dance stage, with magma from the mantle taking center stage and giving birth to the South Atlantic Ocean.

The footprints found in Brazil and Cameroon are like backstage passes, providing us with up-close evidence of life just before the continental curtain call.

Theropod footprint from Sousa Basin, Lower Cretaceous of northeastern Brazil. Credit: Ismar de Souza Carvalho

“The tracks tell us that these dinosaurs were moving through an environment that was changing drastically,” explained Diana P. Vineyard, a research associate at SMU and a co-contributor to the study.

“These regions, now so far apart, were once part of the same landscape, filled with rivers, lakes, and thriving ecosystems.”

Once-fertile environments

The discovery of these footprints provides a window into a time when the world was a vastly different place. Before the continents drifted apart, rivers flowed, and lakes formed in the basins that stretched across what is now Brazil and Cameroon.

These fertile environments supported a rich food chain, from plants to herbivores, and ultimately to the carnivorous dinosaurs that left their marks in the mud.

“Rivers flowed and lakes formed in the basins. Plants fed the herbivores and supported a food chain,” Jacobs said, summarizing the significance of the findings.

“Muddy sediments left by the rivers and lakes contain dinosaur footprints, including those of meat-eaters, documenting that these river valleys could provide specific avenues for life to travel across the continents 120 million years ago.”

The discovery of these ancient dinosaur footprints drives home one crucial point: the Earth has always been a sphere of change.

The continents may have drifted apart, but the mark left by these ancient beasts serves as a tangible link to a time when the world was connected in unimaginable ways.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of scientists like Louis L. Jacobs and his team, we continue to unlock the mysteries of our planet’s past, one footprint at a time.

This captivating find, published by the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science, is a fitting tribute to the late paleontologist Martin Lockley.

Lockley dedicated his career to studying dinosaur tracks, inspiring a new wave of dinosaur detectives, including Jacobs and his team.

These footprints, preserved in geological formations known as half-graben basins, tell us more than just tales of dinosaur walks.

They provide insights into a past world where rivers flowed and lakes formed across what is now Brazil and Cameroon, supporting a rich food chain teeming with life.

