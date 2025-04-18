Meat protein boosts survival, but plants boost longevity

Recent research points to protein-rich food choices as powerful drivers of health. Many people are now asking whether a meat-heavy approach to protein is truly the best strategy when it comes to living longer.

The recent findings show that countries with higher levels of animal-based protein see lower mortality rates among children under five, yet plant-based protein is linked with longer lifespans for adults.

The study was conducted out by PhD candidate Caitlin Andrews and her team, led by Dr. Alistair Senior at the University of Sydney.

From plants to meat protein

Populations worldwide seem to be trading vegetables for meat. Researchers have observed that animal-based protein consumption has climbed across various regions over the past several decades. More societies are gravitating toward protein-dense foods derived from cattle, poultry, and pigs.

These shifts are not uniform, though. In several corners of the globe, chickpeas, beans, and other legumes are still mainstays, along with certain dairy and egg products. In resource-constrained nations, individuals often rely on whatever is the most affordable form of protein.

Meat protein lowers child death rates

“For the under-fives, a food system that supplies large amounts of animal-based proteins and fats lowered rates of infant mortality,” said Andrews.

In places where young children miss out on ample nutrition, extra amounts of animal-based protein can be tied to better early survival rates.

One explanation involves the nutrients found in eggs, dairy, and meat. These foods contain essential amino acids, iron, zinc, and vitamins that help children grow. They also provide energy-dense fat, which supports early development.

Families who live in impoverished settings, however, often struggle to access such staples.

Plant protein helps adults live longer

“For adults, plant-based proteins increased overall life expectancy,” said Andrews.

Higher plant-based protein intake appears to bring key advantages. Diets built around legumes, peas, lentils, and nuts are linked with fewer chronic conditions, including cardiovascular disease.

Adults who rely on beans, lentils, or tofu may also get more dietary fiber. That fiber supports normal digestion and can lower the risk of type 2 diabetes. Meanwhile, too much red or processed meat is often linked with harmful effects that might shorten lifespan.

Good fats early, less later

Another interesting aspect involves fat. Research suggests that in infancy and early childhood, certain animal fats might help reduce malnutrition.

Later in life, though, cutting back on high-fat products can aid weight management, possibly easing issues like type 2 diabetes and hypertension.

Foods loaded with saturated fat may disrupt the balance if combined with processed sugars and a sedentary lifestyle. Such combinations might trigger an inflammatory state and higher vulnerability to illnesses.

This pattern emphasizes how dietary composition can be more important than any single nutrient.

A higher cost for the planet

“Protein is a crucial part of the human diet, but as eating habits change and developed countries look to decarbonize, where we get our protein from has come under greater scrutiny,” noted the research team.

Meat production draws attention for environmental reasons. Livestock farming typically requires more land and water compared to growing legumes or grains.

Those aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions often look to pea or chickpea farming as lower-impact methods. This is sparking interest in alternative proteins, such as plant-based meat.

But these shifts need to be carefully approached, given how vital animal-sourced protein appears to be for child development.

Shifting protein needs

What each person puts on the plate can differ by budget and culture. For families with small children, variety may be the safest bet. Adults seeking to improve their longevity might gain from swapping out meat for beans, peas, or other plant-based sources.

Some individuals find plant protein more economical, while others view meat as a valued tradition. Experts advise that local resources and medical concerns shape the ideal balance.

The best approach might be a mixed plan, adjusting as people move from childhood into later stages of life.

Rethinking protein for global well-being

These results highlight a pattern: keep an eye on total protein intake first, then prioritize more plant-based sources past childhood.

Future innovations may focus on improving vegetarian options for children at risk of malnutrition. Researchers also stress the need for more accessible programs, especially in areas with low food security.

Shifting the global menu can pose challenges. It involves policy support, agricultural reforms, and nutrition education. The end goal is to see infants thrive and older people enjoy extra years, while also safeguarding natural resources.

The study is published in Nature Communications.

