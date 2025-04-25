Meditation can rapidly reduce PTSD without revisiting trauma

Many people go through upsetting events that leave them stuck with a lingering sense of panic, nightmares, or restlessness. These signs often point toward post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a condition that can damage relationships, block progress at work, and disrupt sleep – though meditation may offer a path toward healing.

After repeated evidence that certain mind-based practices can soothe distressed veterans, college students, and others, experts at Maharishi International University have stepped forward to share their findings.

“I’ve served in war zones and seen how PTSD ravages lives long after the battle ends. This research shows transcendental meditation (TM) offers a safe, scalable, and profoundly effective solution – often with results in just a few weeks,” noted Dr. Brian Rees, a co-author of the study and former U.S. Army Medical Corps officer.

When the danger ends, PTSD lingers

Most health professionals recognize that PTSD starts when people experience or see dangerous events, including assaults, accidents, or other shocks. The brain often stays in a fight-or-flight mode, which can make day-to-day life hard to bear.

Therapeutic methods commonly rely on talking about past traumas or reliving them under guided conditions. While these approaches can help some people, they may feel unsettling to others who prefer gentler methods.

Quick relief for PTSD

The new meta-analysis reviewed 15 separate investigations involving over 1,200 subjects. In each study, transcendental meditation led to a noticeable drop in PTSD symptoms faster than inactive comparisons or standard support programs.

“I have 13 years of experience teaching TM in an army hospital to over 300 active-duty soldiers with PTSD and traumatic brain injury issues,” said Dr. Vernon Barnes, an expert in the Georgia Prevention Institute at Augusta University.

”The experience of providers I have worked with is that patients who get TM after therapy recover faster and more completely than those who do not.”

Studies suggest that TM addresses deep-rooted tension without forcing someone to relive disturbing moments.

Speed matters in recovery

In many of the reviewed studies, results showed up fast – sometimes within days or weeks.

South African college students, for example, experienced a 14-point drop in PTSD symptoms in just two weeks, a change large enough to be clinically significant.

Rapid progress matters because people suffering from PTSD often struggle with motivation, consistency, or even the hope that things can improve. Seeing early success can encourage them to stick with the practice long enough to experience more lasting relief.

Healing PTSD without reliving trauma

Transcendental meditation uses a simple technique of settling into quieter levels of thought for a short period, twice a day.

This can produce calm breathing, lower heart rate, and reduce emotional flare-ups. People of varying backgrounds and ages appear to benefit, whether they’ve witnessed combat, faced severe physical harm, or endured natural catastrophes.

“I saw people burst into tears of relief during their very first meditation. One man I taught was so traumatized from war – and then the earthquake – that he did not speak,” said Dr. David Orme-Johnson, professor of psychology at Maharishi International University.

Broader impact on health

Long-term stress can magnify the odds of heart complications, immune system problems, and emotional burnout. By easing tension and jumpiness, transcendental meditation may indirectly help other areas of well-being.

Along with professional counseling, TM adds another tool for those wishing to reduce dependence on medications or talk-focused therapies. Some clinicians regard it as an additional support to standard treatments, especially when patients feel overwhelmed by repeated trauma recollections.

Research groups note the need for longer studies that follow participants beyond just a few months. Scientists want to confirm that any relief holds steady over time and across different populations.

They also suggest scaling meditation alongside existing medical care. This may include more training in community centers, hospitals, and universities, where people can maintain regular sessions without financial hurdles.

Meditation could reshape PTSD care

These projects highlight a new option that doesn’t demand rehashing frightening experiences. They point to a technique that goes easy on the nervous system and often produces improvements in less than a month.

Experts believe that future research with bigger volunteer pools will confirm the potential of transcendental meditation as a widely accepted practice. They say that combining it with other counseling methods may make a difference for those whose PTSD has not responded to established approaches.

Transcendental meditation may also reduce the burden on overloaded mental health systems by offering a self-managed option that doesn’t require licensed clinicians for every session. That could make it easier for communities with limited access to therapy to still receive meaningful support.

The study is published in the journal Medicina.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–